California Sounds: New underground work from If I Die in Mississippi, Sam Gendel and Michael Seyer

Among the best here is "Weekend at Santa Cruz," a love letter to the beach town that could have been written by the city's Chamber of Commerce. For "I Feel Best When I'm Alone," Seyer, who usually sings high in the register, pitches his voice down way low, so when he opens by saying, "Hey there baby," he sounds like Barry White. Such playfulness and joyful creativity makes "Bad Bonez" a crucial listen.