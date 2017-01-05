Billy Joel to play Dodger Stadium this spring

The Piano Man is coming to Dodger Stadium.
Billy Joel will perform at the baseball park on May 13, Live Nation announced on Thursday — a first for him.
Although Joel cut his teeth as a piano player and lounger singer at the Executive Room in L.A. during the ’70s (he performed as Bill Martin then) — even crafting his signature tune “Piano Man” about the bar’s patrons — the lifelong New Yorker is still notching L.A. firsts in a career that spans nearly five decades.
Joel played a trio of sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl in 2014, which marked his debut at that venue.
His Dodger Stadium gig will be his only live show in Southern California this year.
Last February the Dodgers, owned by Guggenheim Baseball Management, struck a multiyear deal with entertainment executive Tim Leiweke and music industry veteran Irving Azoff’s Oak View Group to bring a number of concerts to the ballpark each year.
Beyoncé, AC/DC and Paul McCartney are some of the acts who have sold out Dodger Stadium in recent years.
Tickets go on presale on Monday before being available to the general public on Jan. 13.
