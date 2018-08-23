A new disco den rises from East Hollywood bikini bar Gold Diggers

“Gold Diggers is a representation of the awesome retro feeling of Los Angeles that I adore so much,” said Irena Azovsky, a local DJ out dancing at Heat-Wave on a recent Thursday. “The aesthetics that bring me the most kicks in L.A. are the ’70s and ’80s influences everywhere you look. L.A. really works with the time warp of spaces and as a DJ, I truly love it when venues in this city are able to bring that aspect to the table.”