Marshmello, Travis Scott headline 2018 Hard Summer festival

Hard Summer may have parted ways with its founder, but the fest's longstanding mix of EDM, hip-hop and underground electronic sounds will continue.
Festival organizers announced its first post-Gary Richards lineup on Tuesday morning, and it mostly continues with the styles the event is long known for. Headliners for the Aug. 4-5 event include the EDM provocateur and pop crossover Marshmello, the flinty and hit-savvy rapper Travis Scott and a joint set from Diplo and Dillon Francis, among many others.
Down the bill, the set includes notable rising stars such as Mija, Madam X, Louis the Child, TroyBoi, rising MC Saweetie and Soundcloud rap flashpoint Lil Xan. Rap fans and streetwear aficionados will likely turn out for a set from Virgil Abloh, the Kanye West collaborator and new head of Louis Vuitton's menswear division.
Unlike Richards' new, much smaller All My Friends festival in downtown L.A., Hard Summer (which remains under Live Nation's auspices) looks to continue more or less as it has been over the last few years. It will return to the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana and is expected to draw close to its peak of around 150,000 fans over two days.
Some rave fans might see some closer integration with Insomniac's event staff, which is now overseeing Hard Summer. EDC's Ground Control medical team and logistics operations will be on-site at Hard this time.
