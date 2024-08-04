Noise from techno music fest in Inglewood spurs shocked complaints, is heard and felt miles away

The complaints began early Friday afternoon on social media platforms including Reddit and X and continued until late Saturday night.

The loud music and vibrating bass could be heard and felt across the Los Angeles’ Westside, from Culver City to Manhattan Beach.

“Is there anything anyone can do? Or are we all f— until 11p tonight, and 10p tomorrow?” one user asked on Reddit.

“Where is it coming from? It’s so annoying!!!” posted another.

The source of the ear-splitting disruption was the Hard Summer Music Festival held at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The festival features techno, house and dubstep music and attracts roughly 70,000 daily attendees.

The El Segundo Police Department said it received several noise complaints on Saturday.

“We are aware of the loud booming sound affecting the city,” the department posted on X . “It is originating from a music festival near SoFi Stadium. There is no need to call 911 to report.”

The department had not received any complaints as of noon Sunday, said Sgt. Russel Patton, but the festival was scheduled to begin again at 2 p.m.

The Inglewood Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Hard Summer, founded in 2007, featured a lineup this year including Nelly Furtado, Disclosure and Rezzmau5. The festival organizers have not publicly acknowledged the noise complaints and did not respond to a request for comment.

“That’s the loudest party ever,” a resident wrote on X. “Never have I heard anything like this.”

Even miles away from Hollywood Park, Angelenos said they could hear the music at high volumes and feel bass vibrations. One reported feeling vibrations in his home four miles away.

“I assumed someone at my apartment was having a party upstairs,” a Reddit user wrote.

Police agencies in the surrounding areas did not indicate they would take any action to halt the festival or control the noise levels. The festival concludes at 10 p.m. Sunday.

