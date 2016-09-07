Real love: Mary J. Blige and Maxwell are touring together this fall

“The King and Queen of Hearts.”

That’s how Maxwell and Mary J. Blige are referred to in the billing for a joint North American tour the veteran R&B stars will mount this fall. And given each singer’s deep catalog of love songs — the happy kind, the sad kind and all the kinds in between — the description seems apt.

Announced Wednesday, the tour — which follows a string of European dates for the two — is set to begin Nov. 5 in Baltimore and stop in cities such as New York, Toronto and Dallas before wrapping Dec. 14 in Chicago. Blige and Maxwell will play the Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 6. Tickets for most shows (including the Forum) go on sale Friday.

In a statement, Maxwell — whose latest album, “blackSUMMERS’night,” came out in July — said, “Mary is the epitome of soul. She embodies all that is woman and speaks for the everyday struggle and triumphs of all women. I can’t wait to get on the road with her.”

Echoing her partner’s praise, Blige said, “Maxwell’s music is amazingly soulful and calm with a colorful tone that speaks to the hearts of women. His music makes them feel loved and I’m excited to get on the road with him.”

Blige’s most recent album, “The London Sessions” — which she made with a host of young British artists, including Sam Smith and Disclosure — was released in 2014. According to the statement, she’s “close to completing” a follow-up.

Twitter: @mikaelwood

