Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2017 North American tour to reach L.A. on March 7

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will snap into action early next year with a North American tour that supports the group’s latest album, “The Getaway,” by opening Jan. 5 in San Antonio and bringing the rock-punk-funk band home to Los Angeles on March 7.

The Chili Peppers will bring along Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue on all the dates, with Jack Irons also on the support bill for the January shows.

“The Getaway” entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart at No. 1 when it was released in June, and the group will make sure the album gets into the hands of fans who attend one of the concerts by including a digital or physical copy with every ticket sold.

It is the group’s first album in a quarter century not overseen by their longtime producer, Rick Rubin. Instead, producer Danger Mouse guided “The Getaway,” which USA Today praised as its “richer, far more restrained 11th outing” in awarding it three out of four stars.

The first part of the 2017 tour is slated to run through a March 18 stop in Vancouver, Canada. It also includes a Southern California show March 5 in San Diego. Monday’s tour announcement stated that more dates will be added.

Members of the group’s fan club will get a jump on tickets through a fan club presale that begins Wednesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday and Saturday.

Full tour details are available at the group’s official website.

