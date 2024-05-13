Childish Gambino drops ‘Atavista,’ the ‘finished version’ of ‘3.15.20,’ and announces tour

Childish Gambino will embark on a world tour in August four years after first releasing his ‘3.15.20’ album, which was rereleased Sunday.

The multihyphenate — better known as Donald Glover in the film and TV industry — dropped a new version of his 2020 album “3.15.20” under its original name, “Atavista,” which he called the “the finished version” of his fourth studio album.

Gambino’s New World Tour, his first since 2019, will include stops across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand and include Amaarae and Willow for select dates. Presale begins Wednesday and general onsale begins Friday.

The “Community” alum and “Atlanta” star launches the tour on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City, Okla., and comes to Los Angeles on Sept. 18 and 19, where he’ll play Crypto.com Arena with Willow. His other California show will be in San Francisco on Sept. 21 where he’ll play the Chase Center with Amaarae. Gambino wraps the North American leg of the tour in Chicago in October then heads to France, across Europe then to Australia and New Zealand. The tour is slated to wrap in Perth, Australia, in February 2025.

“ATAVISTA is streaming now,” the “Redbone” and “This is America” hitmaker announced the 11-track album Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, after teasing the release of the reimagined project last month. “This album is the finished version of ‘3.15.20’, the album i put out 4 years ago. there’s a special vinyl coming soon w/ visuals for each song. the all new childish gambino album comes out in the summer. also.... little foot, big foot video.”

The “Swarm” creator and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star is expected to follow the project with the soundtrack his film “Bando Storm and the New World.”

Upon releasing “Atavista” on Sunday — an album that features Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Summer Walker — he also dropped the album’s first single, the upbeat “Little Big Foot.” The accompanying music video was directed by Glover’s “Atlanta” series director and Emmy winner Hiro Murai, stars “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson and features Young Nudy.