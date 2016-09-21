Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo, 40, is killed in a car crash

Rapper Shawty Lo, the founder of hip-hop group D4L, died in a car crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 285 near southwest Atlanta. He was 40.
Born Carlos Walker, the rapper scored a Billboard No. 1 hit in 2006 with the D4L song “Laffy Taffy” and earned a BET Hip Hop track of the year award for his debut solo single, 2008’s “Dey Know.”
“My brother has passed," Johnnie Cabbell, Shawty Lo’s manager, confirmed on the rapper’s Twitter account. "He is no longer here but his spirit, his kind heart and his music will live on. Long live Shawty Lo King of Bankhead."
With an active social media presence, Shawty Lo’s final hours have been captured on Instagram, with his final posts about his time spent at strip club Blue Flame posted to Twitter at 1:50 a.m. Eastern time.
Fulton County police report that the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m.
“The driver, 40-year-old Carlos Walker, lost control of his vehicle, a 2016 Audi, leaving the roadway and striking a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire,” Fulton police spokeswoman Cpl. Maureen Smith said.
Walker was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, while two passengers were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Cabbell shared his grief on his own Instagram page, posting a photo of Walker at a piano along with a message that stated, “I could count on him when I had no one else to turn to.”
Shawty Lo made headlines with his Oxygen reality series “All My Babies’ Mamas” about his life raising 11 children with 10 women. Oxygen canceled the series before airing after criticism over its subject matter.
