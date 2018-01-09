Wednesday's TV highlights: '9-1-1' on Fox

SERIES

The Blacklist Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) is concerned as the Task Force pursues Red’s (James Spader) lead on an enemy who is giving secret information to the highest-paying customer. Megan Boone and Harry Lennix also star, with guest stars James Carpinello and Alysia Reiner. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Geoff (Sam Lerner) wants to join the family in celebrating Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) birthday, but she doesn’t think it’s a good idea, and from her perspective everything that could go wrong does. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone and George Segal also star. 8 p.m. ABC

The X-Files Series veteran Glen Morgan wrote and directed this new episode, in which someone from Mulder and Scully’s (David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson) past reconnects with them in a bizarre way that doesn’t seem possible. Barbara Hershey guest stars, and Dean Haglund returns as one of the Lone Gunmen. Mitch Pileggi also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

grown-ish Zoey (Yara Shahidi) is thrilled when she gets the idea that the guy on whom she has a big crush shares her feelings. Francia Raisa also stars in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Librarians After she unexpectedly freezes up during a mission, Cassandra (Lindy Booth) decides it’s time for her to take a vacation in a town called Havenport, which claims to be the “Safest Town in America.” 8 p.m. TNT

Speechless It’s the 1970s all over again at a school fundraising event as Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) plays disc jockey and Maya (Minnie Driver) makes a new acquaintance. John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook, Micah Fowler and Kyla Kenedy also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Alone Together This semi-autobiographical buddy comedy stars Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo as a pair of seemingly mismatched friends living in Los Angeles. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

SEAL Team After stopping a nuclear-weapons sale, Jason (David Boreanaz) and the team confiscate the devices, then have to get back to their base with them. Daniella Alonso guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Modern Family Phil (Ty Burrell) requires emergency surgery when he has major stomach pains, and his family looks back on their experiences together as they await the outcome. Fred Willard and Fred Savage guest star with series regulars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet. 9 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 A night at an amusement park takes a deadly turn when a roller coaster malfunction leaves lives hanging in the balance in this new episode of the series about emergency first responders. Mariette Hartley guest stars. With Peter Krause, Angela Bassett and Aisha Hinds 9 p.m. Fox

Nova Astrophysicist and novelist Janna Levin is the host of the season premiere, “Black Hole Apocalypse.” 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa visits her husband in prison and Margaret celebrates her 50th birthday in the season finale. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Magicians The fantasy series returns. Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Jason Ralph and Stella Maeve star. 9 and 10:45 p.m. Syfy

American Housewife Oscar and Emmy winner Helen Hunt directed the new episode “Selling Out,” which finds Katie (Katy Mixon) enlisting Angela and Doris (Carly Hughes, Ali Wong) to make sure Greg’s (Diedrich Bader) book gets good reviews. George Hamilton reprises his recurring guest role. Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio and Julia Butters also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds A Virginia police chief (guest star Ben Browder) is the target of a home invasion, and his wife is nearly killed in the crime, adding an even deeper element to the team’s investigation. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler and A.J. Cook also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Knightfall In spite of his formidable strength and courage, Sir Landry (Tom Cullen) is kidnapped and then tortured by a shadowy group whose identity and motivations are hidden. Julian Ovenden and Sabrina Bartlett also star. 10 p.m. History

Happy! In the aftermath of a violent and destructive family reunion, Sax and Happy (Christopher Meloni, voice of Patton Oswalt) part company while Merry (Lili Mirojnick) finds herself the target of an investigation by Internal Affairs. Meanwhile, Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo) and the other children are introduced to an even more terrifying captivity in this new episode of the dark fantasy series. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala Recorded during the “Just for Laughs Festival” in Montreal, this new special features performances from Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo, Orny Adams, Gad Elmaleh, John Heffron, Martin Urbano, Gina Yashere and others. 8 p.m. KTLA

Animal Crackers This new special, hosted by former NFL quarterback Dan Marino, features footage of costumed mascots performing their antics in unexpected places. 9:30 p.m. KTLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Matthew Rhys. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chrissy Teigen; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mike “Rooster” McConaughey and Wayne “Butch” Gilliam. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jane Lynch; Karena and Katrina, Tone It Up; Michael Turchin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Taraji P. Henson (”Proud Mary”); Matthew Rhys (“The Post”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ana Navarro; author Michael Wolff. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Lena Waithe (“The Chi”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Peter Krause. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Discovering one’s personal wake/sleep schedule to learn the best times to eat and to go to bed. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A guest cannot stop losing weight and wants answers; chef Geoffrey Zakarian; eating tarantulas. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS