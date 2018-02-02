Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Alicia Keys — Landmarks Live in Concert' on PBS

Ed Stockly
By
Feb 01, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Friday's TV highlights: 'Alicia Keys — Landmarks Live in Concert' on PBS
Alicia Keys is showcased in a series of performances in New York City, on PBS. (PBS)
SERIES

Hashtag MeToo, Now What? This new series offers a discussion of issues related to sexual harassment. 7:30 p.m. KOCE

MacGyver Michael Des Barres, who played Murdoc in the previous version of this series, guest stars as the mentor of that character's current incarnation (portrayed by David Dastmalchian). Lucas Till, George Eads and Tristin Mays star. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Blindspot Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his former FBI partner must re-team for a dangerous undercover mission with high stakes. Kristina Reyes, Anthony Lemke and Medina Senghore guest star. Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) continues struggling to confront some fears in her therapy sessions, while Paula (Donna Lynn Champlin) brings a new friend to work. Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and David Hull also star in this new episode of the musical comedy series. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hell's Kitchen In the season finale chef Gordon Ramsay announces he's treating the three finalists to a pampering at a Malibu spa, but it's actually their last challenge before the finale, and only two of them will move on from there. 8 p.m. Fox

Jane the Virgin Jane and Rafael (Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni) come to realize that the instability of their relationship is taking a toll on Mateo, which forces them into a difficult decision. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The team has one final chance to return to the timeline, but their actions may have deadly consequences. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge star. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances Hip-hop artist Nas performs his debut album, "Illmatic," with the National Symphony Orchestra in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS

K.C. Undercover K.C. (Zendaya) struggles to decide if she should continue as a full-time spy or live a normal life at college in the series finale. 9 p.m. Disney

The Trade After having its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, this five-episode documentary series premiering tonight offers a gripping and personal look at the opioid epidemic. 9 p.m. Showtime

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) try to get a grip on a volatile situation after a student is shot in his high school courtyard by a rival gang member and the principal (guest star Ernie Hudson) recklessly takes matters into his own hands. 10 p.m. CBS

Alicia Keys: Landmarks Live in Concert The Grammy-winning singer is showcased in performances from various locations around New York City. 10 p.m. KOCE

The Graham Norton Show Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson and Jamie Dornan are guests and Sigrid performs. 10 p.m. BBC America

Strike Back: Retribution This action series returns for a new season as the disavowed and disbanded unit is restored to track down an infamous terrorist in the aftermath of a violent prison break. Warren Brown, Roxanne McKee ("Game of Thrones") and Daniel MacPherson star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

2 Dope Queens Based on their successful podcast of the same name, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson bring their brand of socially conscious comedy to TV. Jon Stewart joins the Queens to share early memories of living in New York in the first of four themed, one-hour episodes. 11:30 p.m. HBO

Advertisement
TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Shaun White; preparing for the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America "Raising Good Women" continues; chef Joe Isidori presents over-the-top Super Bowl recipes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Carlos Greer ("Page Six"); Robby LaRiviere; Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Jennifer Haythe; Curtis Stone; Skylar Grey performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Greg Kinnear ("Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams"); Ato Essandoh ("Altered Carbon"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View The Political View with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey ("The Grill Dads"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw; Anthony Rapp. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Gayle King; getting too much mercury in the diet; celebrities visit for the 1,500th show. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A habit that could lead to a yeast infection; sparkling water and weight gain; winter driving. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Carrie Keagan, Garcelle Beauvais, Keri Hilson and Siggy Flicker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project"); Jessie Graff ("American Ninja Warrior"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet Oz; David Duchovny. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen's 60th birthday celebration; Jennifer Aniston. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jacob Latimore ("Bilal: A New Breed of Hero"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week The Russia probe; State of the Union address; the Nunes memo: Molly Ball, Time; Michael Scherer, the Washington Post; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Rachael Bade, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Foreign policy expert Richard Haass; Anthony Scaramucci; Donna Brazile; David Frum. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Uma Thurman; Jacob Williams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Jan. 28 - Feb. 3, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

ed.stockly@latimes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement