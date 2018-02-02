Friday's TV highlights: 'Alicia Keys — Landmarks Live in Concert' on PBS

SERIES
Hashtag MeToo, Now What? This new series offers a discussion of issues related to sexual harassment. 7:30 p.m. KOCE
MacGyver Michael Des Barres, who played Murdoc in the previous version of this series, guest stars as the mentor of that character's current incarnation (portrayed by David Dastmalchian). Lucas Till, George Eads and Tristin Mays star. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his former FBI partner must re-team for a dangerous undercover mission with high stakes. Kristina Reyes, Anthony Lemke and Medina Senghore guest star. Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) continues struggling to confront some fears in her therapy sessions, while Paula (Donna Lynn Champlin) brings a new friend to work. Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and David Hull also star in this new episode of the musical comedy series. 8 p.m. KTLA
Hell's Kitchen In the season finale chef Gordon Ramsay announces he's treating the three finalists to a pampering at a Malibu spa, but it's actually their last challenge before the finale, and only two of them will move on from there. 8 p.m. Fox
Jane the Virgin Jane and Rafael (Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni) come to realize that the instability of their relationship is taking a toll on Mateo, which forces them into a difficult decision. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The team has one final chance to return to the timeline, but their actions may have deadly consequences. Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge star. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances Hip-hop artist Nas performs his debut album, "Illmatic," with the National Symphony Orchestra in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS
K.C. Undercover K.C. (Zendaya) struggles to decide if she should continue as a full-time spy or live a normal life at college in the series finale. 9 p.m. Disney
The Trade After having its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, this five-episode documentary series premiering tonight offers a gripping and personal look at the opioid epidemic. 9 p.m. Showtime
Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) try to get a grip on a volatile situation after a student is shot in his high school courtyard by a rival gang member and the principal (guest star Ernie Hudson) recklessly takes matters into his own hands. 10 p.m. CBS
Alicia Keys: Landmarks Live in Concert The Grammy-winning singer is showcased in performances from various locations around New York City. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Graham Norton Show Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson and Jamie Dornan are guests and Sigrid performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
Strike Back: Retribution This action series returns for a new season as the disavowed and disbanded unit is restored to track down an infamous terrorist in the aftermath of a violent prison break. Warren Brown, Roxanne McKee ("Game of Thrones") and Daniel MacPherson star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
2 Dope Queens Based on their successful podcast of the same name, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson bring their brand of socially conscious comedy to TV. Jon Stewart joins the Queens to share early memories of living in New York in the first of four themed, one-hour episodes. 11:30 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Shaun White; preparing for the Super Bowl. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America "Raising Good Women" continues; chef Joe Isidori presents over-the-top Super Bowl recipes. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Carlos Greer ("Page Six"); Robby LaRiviere; Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Dr. Jennifer Haythe; Curtis Stone; Skylar Grey performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Greg Kinnear ("Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams"); Ato Essandoh ("Altered Carbon"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View The Political View with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey ("The Grill Dads"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw; Anthony Rapp. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Gayle King; getting too much mercury in the diet; celebrities visit for the 1,500th show. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A habit that could lead to a yeast infection; sparkling water and weight gain; winter driving. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Carrie Keagan, Garcelle Beauvais, Keri Hilson and Siggy Flicker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project"); Jessie Graff ("American Ninja Warrior"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet Oz; David Duchovny. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen's 60th birthday celebration; Jennifer Aniston. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jacob Latimore ("Bilal: A New Breed of Hero"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The Russia probe; State of the Union address; the Nunes memo: Molly Ball, Time; Michael Scherer, the Washington Post; Carl Hulse, the New York Times; Rachael Bade, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Foreign policy expert Richard Haass; Anthony Scaramucci; Donna Brazile; David Frum. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Uma Thurman; Jacob Williams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
