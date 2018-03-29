Thursday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Supernatural' on KTLA

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Bill Gates guest stars as himself and he's considering making Penny (Kaley Cuoco) a partner in a new business. Of course, Leonard, Wolowitz and Raj (Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar) are eager to meet him. Jim Parsons also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore A visit from the district manager (guest star Jennifer Irwin) worries the staff as she has cost-saving cuts in mind, so Amy and Jonah (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) try to appeal to her not to eliminate jobs and consider other ways to improve profits. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam, Dean and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby-Doo, where they join Shaggy and the others investigating a mystery that involves ghosts. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy April (Sarah Drew) finds her faith in question as she treats a rabbi, while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) treats a patient who is a surgeon at another hospital. Kim Raver guest stars. Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Jessica Capshaw, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary and Camilla Luddington also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Gordon and Bullock (Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue) are onto a plan by several Arkham patients to escape. David Mazouz, Morena Baccarin, Robin Lord Taylor and Cory Michael Smith also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Siren This new supernatural-tinged drama series is set in the placid coastal town of Bristol Cove, which locals promote as the former home of mermaids until a mysterious beauty (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc. Alex Roe, Ian Verdun, Rena Owen and Fola Evans-Akingbola also star. 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
Young Sheldon A drama teacher (guest star Jason Alexander) plays a pivotal role in Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) life following his failure to place first in a science fair. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
A.P. Bio Jack (Glenn Howerton) comes up with a plan to help a former flame (guest star Collette Wolfe) stage a charity event in this new episode. Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis and Mary Sohn also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Jill (Jaime Pressly) needs Bonnie and Christy's (Allison Janney, Anna Faris) help with sobriety and the timing is unfortunate for Patrick (guest star Steven Weber), who wants to celebrate his birthday with Christy. Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and William Fichtner also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Will & Grace Alec Baldwin reprises his guest role from the original series in a new episode where Grace (Debra Messing) marks her late mother's birthday by returning home and bringing Will (Eric McCormack) along. Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally also star with guest stars Robert Klein, Mary McCormack ("The West Wing") and Sara Rue. 9 p.m. NBC
Marcia Clark Investigates In this new series the former prosecutor and sometime defense attorney delves into some shocking crimes that either remain unsolved or ended with controversial outcomes. In the premiere she revisits the unresolved death of toddler Caylee Anthony, whose mother emerged as the prime suspect, 9 p.m. A&E. Then, at 11, attorneys Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams argue legal points from the 2011 trial of Casey Anthony in the premiere of the new series "Grace vs. Abrams."
Project Runway All Stars The designers visit one of the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., for inspiration, then each creates six-piece collections. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Life in Pieces Sophia (Giselle Eisenberg) feels that she's no longer the cutest kid in the family. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Champions The gym's female clientele are dwindling away and Vince, Michael and Matthew (Anders Holm, J.J. Totah, Andy Favreau) wonder why. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Chicago Fire When a member of the firehouse is put out of action by an injury, the others struggle to get used to a temporary replacement (guest star Damon Dayoub). 10 p.m. NBC
Scandal Quinn (Katie Lowes) has a decision to make when Charlie (George Newbern) is apprehended for allegedly hijacking Air Force Two. Scott Foley, Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young and Joe Morton also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Nobodies Previously seen on TV Land, this scripted comedy series from executive producers Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone and Michael Macdonald returns for a second season on a new channel. Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras and Hugh Davidson star. 10 p.m. Paramount
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning The Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Bryan Cranston; John Cena; Holy Week at the Vatican. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Emily Blunt; Nancy Grace; Dan Abrams; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Executive producer Bryan Cranston and Erinn Hayes ("The Dangerous Book for Boys"); Courtney Sixx; Natalie Martinez ("The Crossing"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Author Mohammed Al Samawi. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ben Affleck; Tyra Banks; Cole Sprouse. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Neil Patrick Harris; Nancy Grace; Dan Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Author Mathew Knowles ("Racism From the Eyes of a Child"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Soccer moms secretly work in the sex industry. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Burt Reynolds ("The Last Movie Star"); Lena Waithe ("Ready Player One"); Rachel Lindsay. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Mike Epps. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rosie Perez. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sean Penn; Claudia O'Doherty. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emily Blunt; John Heilemann; Alex Wagner; Kacey Musgraves. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Ben Schwartz; Chris O'Dowd; the Slow Mo Guys. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball Opening day: The Angels visit the Oakland Athletics 1 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants 4 p.m. ESPN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
