Thursday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Supernatural' on KTLA

Marcia Clark Investigates In this new series the former prosecutor and sometime defense attorney delves into some shocking crimes that either remain unsolved or ended with controversial outcomes. In the premiere she revisits the unresolved death of toddler Caylee Anthony, whose mother emerged as the prime suspect, 9 p.m. A&E. Then, at 11, attorneys Nancy Grace and Dan Abrams argue legal points from the 2011 trial of Casey Anthony in the premiere of the new series "Grace vs. Abrams."