Wednesday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Riverdale' on KTLA

SERIES
The Blacklist Red and Liz (James Spader, Megan Boone) face off as the drama about the bag of bones reaches a moment of truth in the season finale. Julian Sands guest stars and Harry Lennix also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Fred (Luke Perry) could use a boost on election day, so Archie (KJ Apa) offers his help in the show's second-season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Lainey's (guest star AJ Michalka) return causes mixed emotions for Barry (Troy Gentile) as the comedy ends its fifth season. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie and Lucious (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) live-stream a concert in answer to Eddie's (guest star Forest Whitaker) plan to overtake the company, while Jamal (Jussie Smollett) enjoys new musical success. Grace Byers, Gabourey Sidibe and Rumer Willis also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Alex, Inc. Alex (Zach Braff) is tempted by an offer to help expand his business that Deirdre and Eddie (Hillary Anne Matthews, Michael Imperioli) are excited about. Natalie Morales ("The Grinder") guest stars in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Jason (David Boreanaz) is injured but tries to keep the extent of his concussion secret as he is cleared to join the team on a mission. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., Jessica Paré, A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Fionnula Flanagan guest stars as an Alzheimer's patient who claims she was sexually assaulted. Anne Archer ("Fatal Attraction"), Hal Linden ("Barney Miller') and "Saturday Night Live" alum Joe Piscopo also guest star. Mariska Hargitay, Ice Tea, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Philip Winchester also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family A Comic-Con-type event lures Phil and Mitchell (Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson), but once there, Phil ends up making a very serious misstep for any fan in the season finale of the hit comedy. Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ed O'Neill, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez also star, with guest star Jane Krakowski. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA Wonders Hosts Talithia Williams, Rana el Kaliouby and Andr Fenton look at the prospects for development of artificially intelligent machines. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Expanse The future of humanity hangs in the balance as a major battle between Earth and Mars looms. Elizabeth Mitchell, Steven Strait, Cas Anvar and Dominique Tipper star. 9 p.m. Syfy
American Housewife After all her work on the spring gala, Katie (Katy Mixon) panics when just about everything arranged for the event starts to go haywire. Diedrich Bader also stars, and Nathan Fillion continues his guest role as himself. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) finds a dilemma at every turn as the drama ends its second season. Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Adan Canto, Maggie Q, Zoe McLellan, LaMonica Garrett, Ben Lawson and Paulo Costanzo also star.10 p.m. ABC
Royal Wedding Watch This new episode focuses on the ceremony, protocol and traditions at the center of a royal wedding. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS
The Americans While the arms control summit is under way, a shocking revelation from Philip (Matthew Rhys) throws Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and her work into turmoil in this new episode of the spy thriller. 10 p.m. FX
Being Serena Serena Williams marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans, then soon returns to the tennis court to play an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. HBO
America Inside Out With Katie Couric In this new episode, Couric talks with student organizers and controversial speakers about sensitivity versus censorship on college campuses. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Krypton Lyta and Zod (Georgina Campbell, Colin Salmon) come up with a scheme they hope will stop Brainiac (Blake Ritson) in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy
Colony Will (Josh Holloway) sizes up the strength of safety measures in the Resistance Camp, while Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to figure out how to get more involved, in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The Royal Wedding: Charles and Diana This new special recalls the day Diana Spencer married Prince Charles at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. 8 p.m. BBC America
Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan Celebrities, friends and family share their excitement and insights on the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb host. 10 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Marc Benioff; authors Dr. Sampson Davis and Sharlee Jeter. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Road to the royal wedding; DIY décor; royal wedding party. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Morena Baccarin. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Anita Avedian, California Assn. of Anger Management; Master Chef Junior cook-off. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the royal wedding; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Candice Bergen ("Book Club"); Nikki and Brie Bella. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dave Mizejewski brings wild animals. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Andy Garcia; Lindsay Miller; Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Lies about sugar may have contributed to diabetes, heart disease and cancer; types of pain. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Summer hair damage; National Women's Health Week; DIY ways to keep insects out of backyard parties. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Faith Jenkins ("Judge Faith"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Sal Vulcano and James Murray ("Impractical Jokers"); pastor Carl Lentz ("Own the Moment"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A young social media star deals with constant bullying and hacking by online strangers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Portia de Rossi ("Arrested Development"); James Bay performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kate Walsh ("13 Reasons Why"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Terry Crews. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Molly Shannon; Chrissy Metz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chadwick Boseman; Erik Bergstrom. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Diane Keaton; Jim Acosta; Beach House performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Diane Keaton; Andy Garcia; James Acaster. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Josh Brolin; Ella Purnell; the Aces; Matt Byrne. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
