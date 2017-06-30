Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Loving' on HBO

SERIES

PBS NewsHour Weekend The PBS news magazine’s season premiere recalls stories from residents, scientists and soldiers about nuclear testing in the Nevada desert during the Cold War era. 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Doubt Sadie (Katherine Heigl) becomes suspicious of Billy (Steven Pasquale) when he gives a less than satisfactory response to new evidence against him in this new episode of the legal drama. Laverne Cox, Dreama Walker and Dule Hill also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Doctor Who The Doctor (Peter Capaldi, who is leaving the series) makes a final stand against an army of Cybermen in the season finale of the science fiction series. 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Turn: Washington’s Spies Benedict Arnold (Owain Yeoman) finds an unlikely ally in this new episode of the historical drama. 9 p.m. AMC

Orphan Black Intel from a mysterious source compels Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy) to hit the road with Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) to pursue a lead on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

The Lady Eve Preston Sturges directed this screwball comedy about a pair of con artists who target a naive dolt. Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda star in this 1941 classic presented by Alec Baldwin and cohost Tina Fey. 5 p.m. TCM

Chocolate City 2: Vegas When their strip club faces a foreclosure threat, dancers enter a national stripper competition in Las Vegas in this 2016 sequel starring Vivica A. Fox and Michael Jai White and airing at 8 and 11:30 p.m. BET. The 2015 original airs at 5:55 and 9:45 p.m.

Loving Jeff Nichols’ 2016 historical drama earned glowing reviews for its moving account of how mixed-race couple Richard and Mildred Loving (Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga) took their case to the Supreme Court after being held in violation of a Virginia law prohibiting interracial marriage. 8 p.m. HBO

Beverly Hills Cop Street-smart Detroit cop Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) shakes up the straight-arrow law-enforcement community in the upscale city in this hit 1984 action comedy. Bronson Pinchot, Judge Reinhold, Lisa Eilbacher and Ronny Cox also star. 8 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare, news of the day, new book: Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); healthcare, news of the day: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Married couple chases tornadoes; singer-songwriter John Mellencamp; the world’s largest rose bush; author Herman Wouk; heirloom watermelon; tree-climbing goats in Morocco; passing of the longest-married couple; Jim Gaffigan on storage units; unique architecture at Grand Canyon National Park.. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia investigation, Syria, the future of work: Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.); panel: America in the age of Trump and its place in the world today. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation New book: Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); authors panel: Peter Baker (“Obama: The Call of History”), John Farrell (“Richard Nixon: The Life”), Lynne Olson (“Last Hope Island: Britain, Occupied Europe, and the Brotherhood That Helped Turn the Tide of War”), Sally Mott Freeman (“The Jersey Brothers: A Missing Naval Officer in the Pacific and His Family’s Quest to Bring Him Home”); filmmaker Matthew Heineman (“City of Ghosts”) and Syrian journalist Abdalaziz Alhamza. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources Anchor says Trump used a tabloid as a threat; three journalists leave CNN after a retracted article; the Trump administration limits press access. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz President Trump’s tweet about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski; former Gov. Sarah Palin sues the New York Times; White House press briefings; CNN’s retracted story about Anthony Scaramucci. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes A young Muslim man who grew up in America discusses his reasons for trying to join ISIS; abused circus lions are airlifted to a peaceful sanctuary in South Africa; inmates and guards at a prison in Malawi create music together. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

