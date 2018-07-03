Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bizarre Foods' on the Travel Channel

By
Jul 02, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Andrew Zimmern returns in another season of "Bizarre Foods" on the Travel Channel. (Tito Herrera / Travel Channel)

SERIES

Civilizations This docu-series narrated by Liev Schreiber concludes with a look at the importance of art in the modern age. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) tries to shake things up at work in a new episode of this comedy-drama set in the world of magazine publishing. 8 p.m. Freeform

Face Off The makeup artists compete in a challenge inspired by tarot-card readings in this episode of the competition series. 9 p.m. Syfy

Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) puts pressure on J (Finn Cole) to clean up loose ends from Javi’s murder while Billy (Denis Leary) gives Deran (Jake Weary) an idea for a job in a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host follows the last 200 miles of the old Pony Express Trail to its endpoint in Sacramento, sampling 19th century victuals along the way, as the foodie travelogue returns for a 20th season. 9 p.m. Travel

The Last Defense Darlie’s defense attorneys prepare to present her case in a retrial on a new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. ABC

Cults and Extreme Belief The new episode “FLDS” looks at the Fundamentalist Church of Latter Day Saints, the radical polygamous sect that split off from the mainstream Mormon Church decades ago. 10 p.m. A&E

Teachers A field trip to the local planetarium goes awry in a new episode of the sitcom. 10:30 p.m. TV Land

Humans The events at Waltringham send Sam (Billy Jenkins) reeling in a new episode of the science fiction drama. 11 p.m. AMC

Hunting ISIS This documentary series about American volunteers who joined the fight against the terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria ends its freshman season. 11:05 p.m. History Channel

SPECIALS

Strokes of Genius This new sports documentary focuses on the epic men’s final between tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2008 Wimbledon championships. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Golden Pharaoh This new special takes a closer look at some of the treasures discovered in the tomb of ancient Egypt’s boy king, Tutankhamun. Followed by the new special “Black Pharaohs: Empire of Gold.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Master & Apprentice Master craftsmen and their assistants compete in this new special. 10 p.m. History Channel

MOVIES

King Kong A giant ape rules Skull Island and later runs amok in Manhattan in this classic 1933 creature feature. Fay Wray and Bruce Cabot star. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Isaac Fitzgerald, Jane Green and Brad Thor; Lori Bergamotto; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Theo Rossi; Pentatonix performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Brooke Simpson performs; Marcellas Reynolds; author James McCourt; Alex Mendoza. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”); author Yvette Manessis Corporon. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Idina Menzel (“Skintight”); social media stars Vanessa and Veronica Merrell; the Vamps perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Talk Alison Brie; Jack Reynor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Wendy Williams Show Kristin Cavallari (“Very Cavallari”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden versus Switzerland 7 a.m. FS1; Colombia versus England 11 a.m. Fox

Baseball The Angels visit the Seattle Mariners 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates. 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

This week's TV Movies

