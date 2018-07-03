Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bizarre Foods' on the Travel Channel

SERIES
Civilizations This docu-series narrated by Liev Schreiber concludes with a look at the importance of art in the modern age. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Bold Type Kat (Aisha Dee) tries to shake things up at work in a new episode of this comedy-drama set in the world of magazine publishing. 8 p.m. Freeform
Face Off The makeup artists compete in a challenge inspired by tarot-card readings in this episode of the competition series. 9 p.m. Syfy
Animal Kingdom Smurf (Ellen Barkin) puts pressure on J (Finn Cole) to clean up loose ends from Javi’s murder while Billy (Denis Leary) gives Deran (Jake Weary) an idea for a job in a new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Your host follows the last 200 miles of the old Pony Express Trail to its endpoint in Sacramento, sampling 19th century victuals along the way, as the foodie travelogue returns for a 20th season. 9 p.m. Travel
The Last Defense Darlie’s defense attorneys prepare to present her case in a retrial on a new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. ABC
Cults and Extreme Belief The new episode “FLDS” looks at the Fundamentalist Church of Latter Day Saints, the radical polygamous sect that split off from the mainstream Mormon Church decades ago. 10 p.m. A&E
Teachers A field trip to the local planetarium goes awry in a new episode of the sitcom. 10:30 p.m. TV Land
Humans The events at Waltringham send Sam (Billy Jenkins) reeling in a new episode of the science fiction drama. 11 p.m. AMC
Hunting ISIS This documentary series about American volunteers who joined the fight against the terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria ends its freshman season. 11:05 p.m. History Channel
SPECIALS
Strokes of Genius This new sports documentary focuses on the epic men’s final between tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2008 Wimbledon championships. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Golden Pharaoh This new special takes a closer look at some of the treasures discovered in the tomb of ancient Egypt’s boy king, Tutankhamun. Followed by the new special “Black Pharaohs: Empire of Gold.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Master & Apprentice Master craftsmen and their assistants compete in this new special. 10 p.m. History Channel
MOVIES
King Kong A giant ape rules Skull Island and later runs amok in Manhattan in this classic 1933 creature feature. Fay Wray and Bruce Cabot star. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Isaac Fitzgerald, Jane Green and Brad Thor; Lori Bergamotto; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Theo Rossi; Pentatonix performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Brooke Simpson performs; Marcellas Reynolds; author James McCourt; Alex Mendoza. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila (“American Ninja Warrior”); author Yvette Manessis Corporon. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Idina Menzel (“Skintight”); social media stars Vanessa and Veronica Merrell; the Vamps perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Talk Alison Brie; Jack Reynor. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Wendy Williams Show Kristin Cavallari (“Very Cavallari”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Sweden versus Switzerland 7 a.m. FS1; Colombia versus England 11 a.m. Fox
Baseball The Angels visit the Seattle Mariners 7 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates. 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
