Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Transparent' on Sundance

SERIES

Jay Leno's Garage Jay sees actor Dax Shepard’s true love, a 1994 Buick Roadmaster, then delivers pizzas with Papa John’s in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

America's Got Talent The competition takes a look back at the best moments of the season. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef Previous winner Shaun O’Neale is back as the remaining finalists use ingredients featured in his new cookbook. Then the contestants use coconuts in another challenge. Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox

Swedish Dicks A former stuntman (Peter Stormare) trying to make a living as a private investigator makes an unlikely partnership with an annoying disc jockey (Johan Glans) in this quirky new series. 8 and 8:30 p.m. POP

Wahlburgers Brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg converge in Houston hoping for another New England Patriots championship as the unscripted series returns with two new episodes. 9 p.m. A&E

The Real Housewives of New York City The unscripted series ends its season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Suits Mike (Patrick J. Adams) has his hands full with his obligations at the office and a promise he made to help a family in economic distress. Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman also star. 9 p.m. USA

The Carmichael Show Jerrod and Maxine (Jerrod Carmichael, Amber Stevens West) celebrate their third anniversary, then, in the season finale, Bobby (LilRel Howery) brings home his new girlfriend. David Alan Grier and Loretta Devine also star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. NBC

Broadchurch Faced with insufficient evidence, Hardy (David Tennant) is forced to release Ed (Lenny Henry), but now the focus of the investigation shifts to Jim (Mark Bazeley), given his connection to one of the victims. Sarah Parish, Andrew Buchan and Carolyn Pickles also star. 10 p.m. BBC America

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) turns to Jerome (Amin Joseph) for guidance, resulting in an unexpected encounter. Carter Hudson, Emily Rios and Sergio Peris-Mencheta also star in this new episode of the historical crime drama. 10 p.m. FX

Transparent Mort (Jeffrey Tambor) gathers his children together to tell them something important that shocks the entire family as this quirky on-line series airs its first two seasons on basic cable. Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass and Judith Light also star. 10 and 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. Sundance

Blood Drive Grace (Christina Ochoa) is forced to engage in a duel of wits and martial arts with the owner of a mysterious Chinese restaurant to save Arthur’s (Alan Ritchson) life in this new episode. 10 p.m. Syfy

Growing Up Evancho This new unscripted series follows parents Lisa and Mike Evancho as they raise a superstar kid, a transgender daughter and two younger children. 10 p.m. TLC

The Sinner The mystery continues as Cora (Jessica Biel) resorts to every possible obstacle she can throw to block Det. Ambrose’s (Bill Pullman) investigation into her past. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The Story of Diana This new two-part documentary recalls the life of Princess Diana using archival and home movie footage along with interviews with friends and family, including her brother, Charles Spencer. (Concludes Thursday). 9 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

The Babadook Jennifer Kent made her directorial debut with this 2014 Australian psychological thriller about a widow (Essie Davis) who discovers that her 6-year-old son (Noah Wiseman) is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home through the pages of a children’s book. Daniel Henshall also stars. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jake Sullivan, former policy advisor to Hillary Clinton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Brie Larson; Dr. Evan Antin; Jeannette Walls; Aly and Josh on “Rattled”; author Squire Rushnell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kesha performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Steve Guttenberg (“Ballers”); Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson (“Finding Kind”); R. LUM. R performs; Ice Cube, Kenyon Martin and Ricky Davis, Big3 basketball league. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Brie Larson (“The Glass Castle”); Rick Fox (“Greenleaf”); Eva Longoria. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor runs through the slew of dubiously qualified people President Trump has hired. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Wesley Snipes; Louie Anderson; Drew Lynch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Brie Larson; Marlon Wayans; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert Pattinson; David Tennant; Niecy Nash. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Jim Parsons; Damson Idris; the War on Drugs perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC