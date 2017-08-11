Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Orphan Black' on BBC America

SERIES

Doubt In the first of two back-to-back episodes that end the drama’s run, Sadie (Katherine Heigl) makes her closing argument on Billy’s (Steven Pasquale) behalf. Then in the finale, the jury reveals its verdict. Judith Light, Laverne Cox, Dule Hill and Elliott Gould also star. 8 and 9 p.m. KCAL

TURN: Washington's Spies The fate of the Culper Ring is revealed as this historical drama reaches its conclusion in the series finale. Jamie Bell, Seth Numrich, Ian Kahn, Daniel Henshall and Heather Lind star. 9 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Rescue Dog to Super Dog A golden retriever-Rottweiler mix helps an ex-Marine with severe PTSD and anxiety, and a Great Dane is assigned to a woman suffering from a rare form of cerebral palsy, in the premiere of this new series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Orphan Black This sci-fi thriller, which earned an Emmy for star Tatiana Maslany in what seemed to be an endless gallery of roles, reaches its suspenseful conclusion in the series finale. Kevin Hanchard also stars. 10 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

The Searchers John Wayne, starring as a Confederate veteran, and his part-Cherokee (Jeffrey Hunter) partner embark on a yearslong search for a kidnapped girl (Natalie Wood) in director John Ford’s 1956 Western. 7:30 p.m. TCM

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them J.K. Rowling made her screenwriting debut with this whimsical 2016 spinoff to the blockbuster movie adaptations of her “Harry Potter” novels, with Eddie Redmayne starring as a “magizoologist” tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Samantha Morton and Alison Sudol co-star. 8 p.m. HBO

Summer in the Vineyard Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny return to their roles as lovers and winery co-owners in this follow-up to 2016’s “Autumn in the Vineyard.” Marcus Rosner and Tegan Ross also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The public defender system; North Korea’s nuclear capabilities; Jeremy Renner; Ray Romano; total solar eclipse. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas). Former CIA director Leon Panetta. North Korea Analysis: David Ignatius, the Washington Post; Michael Morell. Panel: Molly Ball, the Atlantic; Michael Duffy, Time; Ed O’Keefe; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen. Kara Swisher, Recode. Panel: Helene Cooper, the New York Times; Rich Lowry, National Review; Joy Reid; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report.(N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea: White House National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster. Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. Panel: Alex Castellanos; Matthew Dowd; Ben Rhodes; Cokie Roberts. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). National security threats: CIA director Mike Pompeo. Panel: Newt Gingrich; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Tension between President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Tension between the U.S. and North Korea; the definition of “fake news”: Christina Bellantoni, Los Angeles Times; Mollie Hemingway; Jessica Tarlov; Gina Loudon, America Trends; Cathy Areu, Catalina magazine; Steve Hilton. (N) 8 a.m. FNC, midnight FNC

60 Minutes Loopholes in the H-1B visa program; the Remington 700 hunting rifle; timber racing. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

English Premier League Soccer Chelsea FC the reigning champions, open the new season against Burnley FC, who finished in 16th place out of 17 teams, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Everton FC vs. Stoke City FC, 7 a.m. CNBC

MLS Soccer New York City FC visits LA Galaxy 8 p.m. ESPN2