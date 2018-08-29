Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Ancient Invisible Cities' on KOCE and more

SERIES
MasterChef The remaining cooks must prepare and serve restaurant-quality dishes to 25 California firefighters. 8 p.m. Fox
Born This Way Megan and Rachel start making adjustments to living as independent young adults on a new episode of this docu-series about young people with Down syndrome. 8 p.m. A&E
Alone Together The L.A.-set comedy starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo ends its second season with back-to-back episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Mysteries at the Museum Host Don Wildman looks into the stories behind some amazing inventions in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Travel Channel
World of Dance Mel B and Paula Abdul serve as guest judges alongside Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo on a new episode of the dance competition. 9 p.m. NBC
Ancient Invisible Cities In this new three-part documentary miniseries, professor Darius Arya surveys three ancient cities that formed the bedrock of human civilization in their day. First up: Athens, Greece. 9 p.m. KOCE
Property Brothers Siblings Jonathan and Drew Scott are back for another season of the home-renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Ty Dolla Sign, Wanda Sykes and Lance Bass join the fun in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda This true crime series returns for another season. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Greenleaf Grace (Merle Dandridge) accepts Rochelle’s (LeToya Luckett) offer of help as the newly returned drama settles into its regular Wednesday time slot. Lynn Whitfield and Keith David also star. 10 p.m. OWN
Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters This kooky anthology series ends its freshman season. 10 p.m. TruTV
The Sinner A painful rift begins to form between Det. Ambrose (Bill Pullman) and Det. Novack (Natalie Paul) on a new episode of the mystery drama. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls HBO encores this recent documentary profiling the late U.S. senator, Navy pilot, Vietnam veteran and former POW. 8 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
To Have and Have Not A daylong salute to Lauren Bacall includes the actress opposite real-life love Humphrey Bogart in director Howard Hawks’ 1944 thriller set in Martinique during WWII. 6:30 a.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Singer Ed Sheeran; Today Food with Samah Dada. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Country singer Luke Bryan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); therapist Laura Rhodes-Levin; Sit ’n Sleep chief executive Larry Miller; celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes; dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today A student shares how insulin donations save her life. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson; Emilia Clarke; Ben Falcone; 2018 Mathcounts winner. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Deon Cole (“black-ish”). 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Mira Sorvino. 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Ava DuVernay; guest co-host Mel B. 10 a.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics; the cast of “Love Is...”; summer’s beauty must-haves. 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Isla Fisher; Shannon Woodward. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show LuAnn de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York”). 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Skin removal; baby-bottle tooth decay; fillings in baby teeth. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve The cast of “Young Sheldon”; Mike Tyson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Luke Evans; Tara Lipinski; Harry performs. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”); news anchor David Muir. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A man claims to have homicidal tendencies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mel B; “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile (“Bachelor in Paradise”); guest host Lea Michele. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Caleb McLaughlin. 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
Conan Bob Newhart; comic Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Grant; political commentator Margaret Hoover; comic Sean Donnelly; Laura Benanti. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Don Cheadle; Zoë Kravitz; Blood Orange and A$AP Rocky perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sterling K. Brown; James Marsden; Brian Tyree Henry; Shawn Mendes and Julia Michaels perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris O’Dowd; Regina Hall; grandson performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly The Sklar Brothers; Ashe performs; Janet Varney. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Tennis Play continues with second-round action at the 2018 U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y. 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN
