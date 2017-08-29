Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Suits' on USA

SERIES
America's Got Talent Seven of 12 acts move on to the semifinals and a surprise guest performs. 8 p.m. NBC
Vixen Originally produced as a Web series, this animated two-hour special recounts the adventures of DC Comics character Mari McCabe (Megalyn Echikunwoke), an orphan who fights crime using her power to mimic the abilities of any animal who ever lived on Earth. With the voices of Neil Flynn, Sean Patrick Thomas and Anika Noni Rose. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef This new double episode features a Mexican-themed tag-team challenge before the cooks head to Big Bear Lake to cook fresh fish. 8 p.m. Fox
Swedish Dicks A client wants Ingmar and Axel (Peter Stormare, Johan Glans) to find out if a competing pet cemetery is cremating animals in large groups. 8 p.m. POP
Salvation “Law & Order” alum Tovah Feldshuh guest stars as the U.S. president in an episode where Grace and Darius (Jennifer Finnigan, Santiago Cabrera) want answers from the chief executive. Ian Anthony Dale, Charlie Rowe and Jacqueline Byers also star with guest stars Autumn Reeser and John Noble. 9 p.m. CBS
Marlon Increasingly worried that Marley and Zack (Notim Taylor, Amir O’Neil) take their comfortable lifestyle for granted, Marlon (Marlon Wayans) tries to teach them a lesson about appreciating what they have in the first of two new episodes of the family comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Wahlburgers Paul enlists Penn and Teller to make a VIP party at the Las Vegas Wahlburgers a magical event in the first of two new episodes. Joey MacIntyre, of New Kids, and Chris Kirkpatrick of ’N Sync appear in the second. 9 p.m. A&E
Suits The legal drama marks its 100th episode as Mike’s (Patrick J. Adams) prison-related class action suit threatens to go off the rails, and he and Harvey (Gabriel Macht) seek help from outside their firm. Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Meghan Markle also star. 9 p.m. USA
CMT Crossroads Bands from the pop and country music worlds collaborate as the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line perform together in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT
Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) suffers the cost of his business as Teddy’s (Carter Hudson) mental state deteriorates and Gustavo and Lucia (Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Emily Rios) don’t know how to proceed in this new episode of the historical crime drama set in Los Angeles during the early days of the cocaine epidemic. 10 p.m. FX
Growing Up Supermodel Andrea Schroder angers her daughters when she worries that Atiana may be a bad influence in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime
The Sinner The discovery of a corpse in the woods raises more questions in this increasingly baffling case as Ambrose (Bill Pullman) wonders if it’s somehow linked to Cora (Jessica Biel). 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Mike Tyson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Maria Menounos; Martha Stewart; Dr. Mehmet Oz; Lou Manfredini. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The cast of “It.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Heather Morris (“Psycho Wedding Crasher”); Shawn Wayans; Karena and Katrina, Tone It Up. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keegan-Michael Key; Cara Delevingne; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Dr. Phil Follows up with a havoc-wreaking mother-in-law and a pilot who spent a year in jail. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Tippi Hedren discusses her memoir. 9 p.m. KLCS
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author James Blake. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
