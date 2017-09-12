Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Broad City' on Comedy Central

SERIES

America's Got Talent Performers advance to the finals in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef The cooking competition becomes a family affair as relatives of the remaining six contestants visit the kitchen and inspire dishes. Host Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox

Swedish Dicks When a movie star hires the detective agency to find out who is cyber-bullying his daughter, Axel (Johan Glans) goes undercover as an exchange student. Also, Ingmar Ingmar (Peter Stormare) is finally ready to meet the mob boss (Carlo Rota) who may have killed Tex in this new episode. 8 p.m. POP

Suits After their power move is shot down, Mike and Harvey (Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht) end up in a precarious position in this new episode of the legal drama. Rick Hoffman also stars. 9 p.m. USA

Salvation Darius, Grace and Harris (Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Ian Anthony Dale) work together to prove that the death of the president was a murder. 9 p.m. CBS

Nova Marking the end of the Cassini-Huygens mission after 20 years, the new episode “Death Dive to Saturn” features many of the images captured by the spacecraft as it studied the gas giant, ahead of the probe’s planned dive into the atmosphere of the ringed planet. 9 p.m. KOCE

Worst Cooks in America Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray have the celebrity rookies play a fast-paced game designed to test their knowledge of world cuisine. 9 p.m. Food Network

Marlon Ashley (Essence Atkins) wants to get into an exclusive club that caters to couples, but Marlon (Marlon Wayans) could prove to be a liability for her in the opener of the comedy’s two-episode season finale. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Odd Mom Out The family comedy ends its season. 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Midnight, Texas A sandstorm portends the arrival of a major demon that has Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) in its sights. Bobo (Dylan Bruce) tries to save her while Manfred (Francois Arnaud) plots an escape for the other residents. 10 p.m. NBC

20/20 Doctors with disabilities are among those who share stories of resilience and survival in spite of tragedy in this new episode of the news magazine. 10 p.m. ABC

South Park Protesters armed with tiki torches and Confederate flags take to the streets of South Park in the season premiere of the topical animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

You're the Worst Jimmy (Chris Geere) finally returns to Los Angeles, aware that he must somehow make amends with Gretchen (Aya Cash), which leads to the estranged couple’s first confrontation since the incident in this new episode. 10 and 10:38 p.m. FXX

The Sinner This murder mystery reaches its penultimate episode with Cora (Jessica Biel) traveling back in her memory until she finally remembers the critical night in question. Bill Pullman and Christopher Abbott also star. 10 p.m. USA

Broad City In a flashback to a spring day in 2011, Ilana and Abbi (Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson) meet for the first time in the comedy’s season premiere. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Hurricanes, fires and Nazis are the topics of this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

USS Indianapolis Live: From the Deep The final chapter in tragic story of the World War II ship — recalled by Robert Shaw’s Quint in the movie “Jaws” (which screens tonight at 8 on Showtime) — is shown in this new special, as Miles O’Brien hosts a tour of the cruiser’s wreckage at the bottom of the Pacific. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story Daniel Raim’s heartfelt documentary profiles a power couple from the Golden Age of movies: storyboard artist Harold Michelson and his wife, film researcher Lillian Michelson. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Julianne Moore; Michelle Pfeiffer; Dan Barber; Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Professional basketball player Russell Westbrook. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Kingsman: the Golden Circle”); Alan Cumming (“Battle of the Sexes”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Jackie Chan; Eric Christian Olsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Plagued by rumors of drug use, cancer and HIV, pop star Aaron Carter tells what’s really going on. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Martin Lawrence (“Def Comedy Jam 25”); Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Sutton Foster (“Younger”); Quincy Brown (“Star”); 5-year-old gospel singer performs with Harry. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer (“DailyMailTV”); a grilling challenge; Julianne Hough; garlic Parmesan chicken wings. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A college student’s parents accuse her boyfriend of abusing her and blame him for her suicide. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS