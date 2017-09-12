Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Broad City' on Comedy Central

SERIES
America's Got Talent Performers advance to the finals in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef The cooking competition becomes a family affair as relatives of the remaining six contestants visit the kitchen and inspire dishes. Host Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez are the judges. 8 p.m. Fox
Swedish Dicks When a movie star hires the detective agency to find out who is cyber-bullying his daughter, Axel (Johan Glans) goes undercover as an exchange student. Also, Ingmar Ingmar (Peter Stormare) is finally ready to meet the mob boss (Carlo Rota) who may have killed Tex in this new episode. 8 p.m. POP
Suits After their power move is shot down, Mike and Harvey (Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht) end up in a precarious position in this new episode of the legal drama. Rick Hoffman also stars. 9 p.m. USA
Salvation Darius, Grace and Harris (Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Ian Anthony Dale) work together to prove that the death of the president was a murder. 9 p.m. CBS
Nova Marking the end of the Cassini-Huygens mission after 20 years, the new episode “Death Dive to Saturn” features many of the images captured by the spacecraft as it studied the gas giant, ahead of the probe’s planned dive into the atmosphere of the ringed planet. 9 p.m. KOCE
Worst Cooks in America Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray have the celebrity rookies play a fast-paced game designed to test their knowledge of world cuisine. 9 p.m. Food Network
Marlon Ashley (Essence Atkins) wants to get into an exclusive club that caters to couples, but Marlon (Marlon Wayans) could prove to be a liability for her in the opener of the comedy’s two-episode season finale. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Odd Mom Out The family comedy ends its season. 9:30 p.m. Bravo
Midnight, Texas A sandstorm portends the arrival of a major demon that has Fiji (Parisa Fitz-Henley) in its sights. Bobo (Dylan Bruce) tries to save her while Manfred (Francois Arnaud) plots an escape for the other residents. 10 p.m. NBC
20/20 Doctors with disabilities are among those who share stories of resilience and survival in spite of tragedy in this new episode of the news magazine. 10 p.m. ABC
South Park Protesters armed with tiki torches and Confederate flags take to the streets of South Park in the season premiere of the topical animated comedy. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
You're the Worst Jimmy (Chris Geere) finally returns to Los Angeles, aware that he must somehow make amends with Gretchen (Aya Cash), which leads to the estranged couple’s first confrontation since the incident in this new episode. 10 and 10:38 p.m. FXX
The Sinner This murder mystery reaches its penultimate episode with Cora (Jessica Biel) traveling back in her memory until she finally remembers the critical night in question. Bill Pullman and Christopher Abbott also star. 10 p.m. USA
Broad City In a flashback to a spring day in 2011, Ilana and Abbi (Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson) meet for the first time in the comedy’s season premiere. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Hurricanes, fires and Nazis are the topics of this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
USS Indianapolis Live: From the Deep The final chapter in tragic story of the World War II ship — recalled by Robert Shaw’s Quint in the movie “Jaws” (which screens tonight at 8 on Showtime) — is shown in this new special, as Miles O’Brien hosts a tour of the cruiser’s wreckage at the bottom of the Pacific. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
MOVIES
Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story Daniel Raim’s heartfelt documentary profiles a power couple from the Golden Age of movies: storyboard artist Harold Michelson and his wife, film researcher Lillian Michelson. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Julianne Moore; Michelle Pfeiffer; Dan Barber; Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Professional basketball player Russell Westbrook. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Julianne Moore (“Kingsman: the Golden Circle”); Alan Cumming (“Battle of the Sexes”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Jackie Chan; Eric Christian Olsen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Doctors Plagued by rumors of drug use, cancer and HIV, pop star Aaron Carter tells what’s really going on. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Martin Lawrence (“Def Comedy Jam 25”); Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Sutton Foster (“Younger”); Quincy Brown (“Star”); 5-year-old gospel singer performs with Harry. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer (“DailyMailTV”); a grilling challenge; Julianne Hough; garlic Parmesan chicken wings. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A college student’s parents accuse her boyfriend of abusing her and blame him for her suicide. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alec Baldwin; Tig Notaro (“One Mississippi”); Luis Fonsi performs; rapper Harry Mack. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Musicians Chuck D and Tom Morello. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Jackie Chan; Tig Notaro; Gov’t Mule performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julianne Moore; Shawn Mendes; Spike Jonze; Mia Wasikowska; Lakeith Stanfield; Maren Morris performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Sean Spicer; Sloane Stephens; 21 Savage performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Keaton; Dylan O’Brien; Superfruit performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeffrey Tambor; Walton Goggins; Action Bronson; Elaine Bradley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Dan Harmon; Kaleo performs; Kristin Hensley; Jen Smedley. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Sept. 10 - 16, 2017