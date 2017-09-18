Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Conan Without Borders: Israel' on TBS

SERIES
America's Got Talent The top 10 acts compete for the last time in the final round of the competition. 8 p.m. NBC
The Vietnam War In “The River Styx (January 1964-December 1965),” part three of the Ken Burns-Lynn Novick documentary series, Hanoi ramps up the conflict by sending troops to South Vietnam, which is already in disarray. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The State Marriage to a foreign fighter is challenging, but Ushna is determined to make it work, while Shakira suffers brutal consequences for turning down a proposal, 9 p.m. National Geographic. The series finale follows at 10.
Face Off: Game Face The artists create beautiful aliens inspired by futuristic fashion, the spawn of two mutants from the X-Men universe and greyscale creatures inspired by 1950s science-fiction films in this new episode of the unscripted makeup and special-effects competition. 9 p.m. Syfy
Somewhere Between After risking their own lives in trying to ensure Serena’s (Aria Birch) safety, Laura and Nico (Paula Patton, Devon Sawa) reach the apparent end of their quest in the drama’s season finale. JR Bourne also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
The Murder of Laci Peterson This documentary series reaches its finale with “Reasonable Doubt,” which examines new theories that have emerged in the wake of the verdict condemning Scott Peterson to death by lethal injection. 10 p.m. A&E
Adam Ruins Everything Adam Conover and his girlfriend take a journey across America, where he reveals that Mt. Rushmore was built on stolen Native American land, Vegas slot machines are designed to be addicting and more in this new episode. 10 p.m. TRU
So Sharp Todd has a heated altercation with one of the Ladybirds, 10:15 p.m. Lifetime. The season finale follows at 11:10.
The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all are on hand to talk about their characters and their imminent return in a new run of the comedy. 10 p.m. NBC
Conan Without Borders: Israel Conan O’Brien travels to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other locales in Israel in this new comedy special. 10 p.m. TBS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Steve Carell; Cynthia McFadden. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Dave Franco, Olivia Munn and Justin Theroux; retired football player Donald Driver. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Kevin O’Leary and Rohan Oza (“Shark Tank”); Clayne Crawford (“Lethal Weapon”); Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Demi Moore; David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Eva Longoria. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Clayne Crawford; Damon Wayans; Garcelle Beauvais; Dax Holt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show O.J. Simpson gives a message to Dr. Oz from behind bars; Fred Goldman speaks out on O.J.’s release. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Dangerous treatment parents give autistic children; building muscle in record time; curbing appetite. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Michael Peña; Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry NFL star Greg Jennings; South Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech; Rob Parissi performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”); Graham Norton. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Linda believes her sister is being catfished by a guy who instantly started asking for money. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”); Nick Jonas performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real A Hurricane Harvey survivor tells of her dramatic rescue. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Olivia Munn. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sharon Osbourne; Frankie Muniz. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin James; Ilana Glazer; Rudimental; James Arthur. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Emma Stone. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kirsten Dunst; Nathan Fielder. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Vikander; Luke Wilson; Zach Woods; Sir Sly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Gilbert Gottfried; Celeste Ng. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Alexandra Breckenridge; Bad Suns; Jc Currais. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Phillies, 4 p.m. KTLA, and the Angels host the Indians, 7 p.m. ESPN and FSN
Women's Soccer United States versus New Zealand 5 p.m. FS1
