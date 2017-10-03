Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Naledi: One Little Elephant' on PBS

SERIES
The Blacklist Owain Yeoman guest stars as a wealthy art thief on the run from Red (James Spader) and the task force. Ryan Eggold, Megan Boone, Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff and Hisham Tawfiq also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Concerned that his personal stories aren’t interesting enough for Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) class assignment, Pops (George Segal) jazzes up his stories using a television series as his inspiration. Hayley Orrantia, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire Forest Whitaker begins a guest-starring arc as a music-industry veteran who takes in longtime acquaintance Lucious (Terrence Howard), and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) isn’t happy about that. Demi Moore also guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The journeys of a young orphaned elephant are detailed in the season premiere of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) unwittingly puts JJ’s (Micah Fowler) education at risk, as her encouragement of other parents of special-needs students ultimately means JJ could lose resources that will go to the others. Marin Hinkle (“Two and a Half Men”) guest stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team An assignment in Syria becomes more dangerous for Jason (David Boreanaz) and his team when they discover civilians who need help while enemy troops are attacking. Neil Brown Jr., Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star, with guest star Michael Irby. 9 p.m. CBS
Modern Family Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) give Alex (Ariel Winter) a surprise visit and feel their daughter has adapted to college life better than they had expected. Rico Rodriguez, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland also star, with guest star Vanessa Williams. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA Blacksmith Ric Furrer and armorer Jeff Wasson try to re-create armaments that originally were produced under King Henry VIII’s command, including such medieval staples as crossbows and muskets. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Real Housewives of New Jersey The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo
Criminal Minds Murder victims’ remains are discovered in old suitcases. Mary Jo Deschanel (“Twin Peaks” )and the mother of actresses Zooey and Emily guest star in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. After a van explosion disrupts a Chicago street festival, suspicion falls on a Muslim policeman ( Ben Youcef) when he can’t be located, in this new episode. Marina Squerciati, Jason Beghe, Jon Seda and Tracy Spiridakos star. 10 p.m. NBC
Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) might use the annual White House Correspondents’ Assn. Dinner as cover to make a surprising move that could affect plans that Hannah (Maggie Q) intends to implement in this new episode of the political thriller. Natascha McElhone, Italia Ricci, Paulo Costanzo and Kal Penn also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline This new episode of the documentary series profiles North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
You're the Worst Feeling that they need to reestablish their bond in the wake of all the recent drama, Edgar (Desmin Borges) takes Jimmy (Chris Geere) on a “man date” in this new episode. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 This concert special (continuing Thursday) returns with a new edition, recorded at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Ryan Seacrest is back as host, introducing acts that include Pink, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton and the Weeknd. 8 p.m. KTLA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former and current national teachers of the year Shawn Sheehan, Sydney Chaffee and Sean McComb. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ellen Page. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman; NFL coach Jen Welter. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lisa Ling (“This is Life with Lisa Ling”); Caroline Fleming (“Ladies of London”); Lee Brice performs; Christina Milian (“90’s House”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Harrison Ford (“Blade Runner 2049”); Uzo Aduba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Idris Elba. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Author Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk David Boreanaz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Black-market beauty products; “Real Housewife” Teresa Giudice; testing 10 popular diets. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Gender identity in kindergarten; whether allowing a child to play football is abuse. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dancer Carrie Ann Inaba (“Dancing With the Stars”); Kellan Lutz (“The Osiris Child”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry America Ferrera (“Superstore”); Valerie and Imani Francis perform. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Jussie Smollett (“Empire”). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s husband demands that she choose between him and her afflicted 22-year-old son. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey; Demi Lovato performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Princess Love; Tanika Ray. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley Author Jonathan Eig. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author John Hodgman. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Billy Eichner; mixed martial artist Michael Bisping. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hillary Rodham Clinton; Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kerry Washington; Russell Brand; St. Vincent performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Robin Wright; Mark Consuelos; Depeche Mode performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cheryl Hines; Mark Feuerstein. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tina Fey; Kevin Millar and Sean Casey; Matt Goldich; Gene Hoglan performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Laird Hamilton; Cigarettes After Sex; Jessica Rothe. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Colorado Rockies visit Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot in the NLDS in this wild-card matchup. 5 p.m. TBS
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
TV highlights for Wed., Oct. 04, 2017
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Oct. 1 - 7, 2017