Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Naledi: One Little Elephant' on PBS

SERIES

The Blacklist Owain Yeoman guest stars as a wealthy art thief on the run from Red (James Spader) and the task force. Ryan Eggold, Megan Boone, Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff and Hisham Tawfiq also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Concerned that his personal stories aren’t interesting enough for Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) class assignment, Pops (George Segal) jazzes up his stories using a television series as his inspiration. Hayley Orrantia, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Empire Forest Whitaker begins a guest-starring arc as a music-industry veteran who takes in longtime acquaintance Lucious (Terrence Howard), and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) isn’t happy about that. Demi Moore also guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The journeys of a young orphaned elephant are detailed in the season premiere of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) unwittingly puts JJ’s (Micah Fowler) education at risk, as her encouragement of other parents of special-needs students ultimately means JJ could lose resources that will go to the others. Marin Hinkle (“Two and a Half Men”) guest stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team An assignment in Syria becomes more dangerous for Jason (David Boreanaz) and his team when they discover civilians who need help while enemy troops are attacking. Neil Brown Jr., Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley also star, with guest star Michael Irby. 9 p.m. CBS

Modern Family Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) give Alex (Ariel Winter) a surprise visit and feel their daughter has adapted to college life better than they had expected. Rico Rodriguez, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland also star, with guest star Vanessa Williams. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA Blacksmith Ric Furrer and armorer Jeff Wasson try to re-create armaments that originally were produced under King Henry VIII’s command, including such medieval staples as crossbows and muskets. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Criminal Minds Murder victims’ remains are discovered in old suitcases. Mary Jo Deschanel (“Twin Peaks” )and the mother of actresses Zooey and Emily guest star in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. After a van explosion disrupts a Chicago street festival, suspicion falls on a Muslim policeman ( Ben Youcef) when he can’t be located, in this new episode. Marina Squerciati, Jason Beghe, Jon Seda and Tracy Spiridakos star. 10 p.m. NBC

Designated Survivor President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) might use the annual White House Correspondents’ Assn. Dinner as cover to make a surprising move that could affect plans that Hannah (Maggie Q) intends to implement in this new episode of the political thriller. Natascha McElhone, Italia Ricci, Paulo Costanzo and Kal Penn also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline This new episode of the documentary series profiles North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

You're the Worst Feeling that they need to reestablish their bond in the wake of all the recent drama, Edgar (Desmin Borges) takes Jimmy (Chris Geere) on a “man date” in this new episode. 10 and 10:35 p.m. FXX

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 This concert special (continuing Thursday) returns with a new edition, recorded at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Ryan Seacrest is back as host, introducing acts that include Pink, Harry Styles, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton and the Weeknd. 8 p.m. KTLA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former and current national teachers of the year Shawn Sheehan, Sydney Chaffee and Sean McComb. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ellen Page. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman; NFL coach Jen Welter. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lisa Ling (“This is Life with Lisa Ling”); Caroline Fleming (“Ladies of London”); Lee Brice performs; Christina Milian (“90’s House”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Harrison Ford (“Blade Runner 2049”); Uzo Aduba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Idris Elba. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Author Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk David Boreanaz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Black-market beauty products; “Real Housewife” Teresa Giudice; testing 10 popular diets. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Gender identity in kindergarten; whether allowing a child to play football is abuse. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS