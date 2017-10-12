Friday's TV highlights: 'MacGyver' on CBS

SERIES

VICE The season finale of the news magazine series follows Iraqi army soldiers as they fight Islamic State forces street to street and house to house in Mosul, Iraq. Then correspondent Isobel Yeung meets young Iraqis who must rebuild their lives after living under Islamic State. 7:30 p.m. HBO

MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the team race to steal diamonds before terrorists who want to trade up for a weapon of mass destruction. 8 p.m. CBS

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Abandoned at the altar, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) wants to make Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) pay, but the fact that he left her to become a priest may complicate things. Donna Lynne Champlin also stars, with guest star Steve Monroe. 8 p.m. KTLA

Once Upon a Time Henry (Jared Gilmore) and his Storybrooke family set off on a mission to find Cinderella in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Jane the Virgin Mixed reactions greet the return of Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) first boyfriend (guest star Tyler Posey), as the series returns for a fourth season. Andrea Navedo, Ivonne Coll and Justin Baldoni also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Marvel's Inhumans As the earthly hunt for Black Bolt (Anson Mount) continues, while Maximus (Iwan Rheon) cements his status as the new ruler of Attilan. Serinda Swan, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung and Ellen Woglom also star, with Henry Ian Cusick continuing his guest role. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances In the new episode “Grammy Salute to Music Legends 2017,” the Recording Academy honors Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone, producer Thom Bell, record executive Mo Ostin, Ralph S. Peer and the Velvet Underground. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs. 9 p.m. KLCS

Active Shooter: America Under Fire This new episode is devoted to a horrifying June 2015 incident in which avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof walked into a prayer service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, S.C., and killed nine people, including the senior pastor and a state senator. 9 p.m. Showtime

Z Nation After Sun Mei and Red (Sydney Viengluang, Natalie Jongjaroenlarp) abruptly disappear without explanation, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Blue Bloods Mayor Dutton (Lorraine Bracco) opposes Frank’s (Tom Selleck) public safety initiative, but a plan is devised to bypass the mayor’s veto. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 This new episode of the news magazine series focuses on allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. 10 p.m. ABC

Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus This new episode of the live action/animated series concludes the stories of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.10 p.m. Cinemax

Room 104 A bittersweet tale of love in the twilight years wraps up the first season as Philip Baker Hall and Ellen Geer star as a couple in their 80s who return in an attempt to relive their very first night together. Jacqueline Wright also is featured. 11:40 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mackenzie Davis; chef Wolfgang Puck; John O’Hurley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Director McG (“The Babysitter”); Allison Raskin and Gaby Dunn (“Just Between Us”); Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Miles Teller (“Only the Brave”); Michelle Dockery. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Wendy Williams; Susie Essman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Ivana Trump (book “Raising Trump”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Rebecca Hall; Carrie Ann Inaba; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Anti-aging shopping list. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Leeza Gibbons discusses ways to care for kids and aging parents; a salt and sizzle facial. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jackie Chan; Cheryl Hines. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Molly Sims; Wayne Hoffman. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Jeff Mauro; Judith Light. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman claims she is frightened of her 8-year-old son and his violent outbursts. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”); Anderson East performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC