Friday's TV highlights: 'MacGyver' on CBS

SERIES
VICE The season finale of the news magazine series follows Iraqi army soldiers as they fight Islamic State forces street to street and house to house in Mosul, Iraq. Then correspondent Isobel Yeung meets young Iraqis who must rebuild their lives after living under Islamic State. 7:30 p.m. HBO
MacGyver MacGyver (Lucas Till) and the team race to steal diamonds before terrorists who want to trade up for a weapon of mass destruction. 8 p.m. CBS
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Abandoned at the altar, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) wants to make Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) pay, but the fact that he left her to become a priest may complicate things. Donna Lynne Champlin also stars, with guest star Steve Monroe. 8 p.m. KTLA
Once Upon a Time Henry (Jared Gilmore) and his Storybrooke family set off on a mission to find Cinderella in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Jane the Virgin Mixed reactions greet the return of Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) first boyfriend (guest star Tyler Posey), as the series returns for a fourth season. Andrea Navedo, Ivonne Coll and Justin Baldoni also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Marvel's Inhumans As the earthly hunt for Black Bolt (Anson Mount) continues, while Maximus (Iwan Rheon) cements his status as the new ruler of Attilan. Serinda Swan, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung and Ellen Woglom also star, with Henry Ian Cusick continuing his guest role. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances In the new episode “Grammy Salute to Music Legends 2017,” the Recording Academy honors Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Shirley Caesar, Ahmad Jamal, Charley Pride, Jimmie Rodgers, Nina Simone, Sly Stone, producer Thom Bell, record executive Mo Ostin, Ralph S. Peer and the Velvet Underground. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs. 9 p.m. KLCS
Active Shooter: America Under Fire This new episode is devoted to a horrifying June 2015 incident in which avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof walked into a prayer service at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, S.C., and killed nine people, including the senior pastor and a state senator. 9 p.m. Showtime
Z Nation After Sun Mei and Red (Sydney Viengluang, Natalie Jongjaroenlarp) abruptly disappear without explanation, in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy
Blue Bloods Mayor Dutton (Lorraine Bracco) opposes Frank’s (Tom Selleck) public safety initiative, but a plan is devised to bypass the mayor’s veto. 10 p.m. CBS
20/20 This new episode of the news magazine series focuses on allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. 10 p.m. ABC
Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus This new episode of the live action/animated series concludes the stories of George Jones and Tammy Wynette.10 p.m. Cinemax
Room 104 A bittersweet tale of love in the twilight years wraps up the first season as Philip Baker Hall and Ellen Geer star as a couple in their 80s who return in an attempt to relive their very first night together. Jacqueline Wright also is featured. 11:40 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mackenzie Davis; chef Wolfgang Puck; John O’Hurley. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Director McG (“The Babysitter”); Allison Raskin and Gaby Dunn (“Just Between Us”); Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Chris Wallace. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Miles Teller (“Only the Brave”); Michelle Dockery. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Wendy Williams; Susie Essman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Ivana Trump (book “Raising Trump”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rebecca Hall; Carrie Ann Inaba; Charlie Puth performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Anti-aging shopping list. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Leeza Gibbons discusses ways to care for kids and aging parents; a salt and sizzle facial. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Jackie Chan; Cheryl Hines. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Molly Sims; Wayne Hoffman. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Jeff Mauro; Judith Light. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman claims she is frightened of her 8-year-old son and his violent outbursts. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”); Anderson East performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Ayesha Curry; hip artist Common; Andra Day. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week The Iran nuclear deal; President Trump's Affordable Care Act executive order: Michael Crowley, Politico; Shawna Thomas, VICE News; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Nancy Cordes, CBS (N) 7 and 8 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Tavis Smiley Former tennis player James Blake; the Rance Allen Group. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Blake Lively; Gabrielle Union; Wu-Tang Clan performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Conan O’Brien; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
