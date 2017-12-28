Friday's TV highlights: 'War Dogs' on Cinemax and more

SERIES

48 Hours A special edition of the newsmagazine marks the 25th anniversary of the deadly 1993 standoff at cult leader David Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. 8 p.m. CBS

Live PD: Police Patrol The docu-series that goes for ride-alongs with law enforcement is back with four new episodes. 9, 9:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

All Def Comedy This showcase for stand-up comics ends its run with back-to-back episodes. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 Lorde, Miley Cyrus and DJ Khaled are among the performers in this encore concert special. Ryan Seacrest hosts. 8 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Apollo 13 Tom Hanks heads the cast of director Ron Howard’s gripping 1995 docudrama about NASA’s efforts to bring the crew of the aborted moon mission safely home after an onboard explosion. With Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise and Ed Harris. 8 p.m. Cinemax

War Dogs Jonah Hill and Miles Teller star in director Todd Phillips’ fact-based 2016 dark comedy about two low-level arms dealers who land a massive contract to supply weapons to Afghanistan. Bradley Cooper also stars. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek Beyond Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto reprise their roles as Capt. Kirk and Mr. Spock, respectively, in director Justin Lin’s 2016 entry in the rebooted sci-fi franchise. With Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, Anton Yelchin and Idris Elba. 8 p.m. Epix

The Lion in Winter Peter O’Toole portrays England’s King Henry II and Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn is Eleanor of Aquitaine in this 1968 historical drama. With Anthony Hopkins and Timothy Dalton. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Hassle-free holiday; Grace Vanderwaal performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ryan Seacrest; author Chad Veach. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Journalist Chris Wallace; football preview with Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today “The Points Guy”; hopeful holidays; “Opioid Mom”; New Year’s party etiquette and cocktails; country-music duo LoCash performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon; Jessica Alba; Michael Weatherly. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Former Vice President Joe Biden. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Anti-aging shopping list. 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Tyler Perry. 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Alfonso Ribeiro; TV producer James Burrows (“Will & Grace,” “Friends”). 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman (“Stronger”); rapper Action Bronson. 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tiffany Haddish; Blake Shelton performs; the Nigerian women’s Olympic bobsled team. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ashanti. 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week (N) 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Chastain; Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by My Name”); model Kate Upton and baseball player Justin Verlander; musical tribute to Sharon Jones. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Bush; Gwendoline Christie (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”). 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Guest host Shaquille O’Neal; Mila Kunis; Aisha Tyler; Ty Dolla $ign and YG perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Beckinsale; Adam Scott; Poppy performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rosie O’Donnell; journalist David France. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly George Foreman; Against Me! performs; comic Mike Feeney. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Basketball The Lakers host the Clippers. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime, Spectrum SportsNet

College basketball Louisville plays Kentucky; Kansas takes on Texas; Utah faces Oregon; and the Bruins host Washington State. 10 a.m. KCBS; 6 p.m. ESPN2; 7 p.m. FS1; 8 p.m. ESPN2

College football Wake Forest plays Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl; North Carolina State challenges Arizona State in the Sun Bowl; Kentucky meets Northwestern in the Music City Bowl; and the Trojans face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. 10 a.m. ESPN; noon KCBS; 1:30 and 5:40 p.m. ESPN

Hockey The Ducks welcome the Calgary Flames. 7 p.m. FSN

