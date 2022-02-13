What’s on TV This Week: Super Bowl LVI, Puppy Bowl XVIII, Sidney Poitier and more
SUNDAY
Now this is a story all about how “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” got flipped, turned upside down and rebooted as an hourlong drama titled simply “Bel-Air.” Jabari Banks stars. Anytime, Peacock
The action continues at the “2022 Winter Olympics” in Beijing. Various times, NBC, CNBC, USA, Peacock
And they called it puppy love: Coaches/besties Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart cheer on two teams of cuddly canines in the all-new special “Puppy Bowl XVIII.” 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Animal Planet; also Discovery+
The Cincinnati Bengals and your Los Angeles Rams take the field for “Super Bowl LVI” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and the aforementioned Snoop Dogg rock the halftime show. 3 p.m. NBC
Musicians Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem are featured in a new trailer for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.
The 2021 documentary “Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking” remembers the trailblazing Black movie mogul whose career stretched from the silent era to the late 1940s. 6:30 p.m. TCM
MONDAY
After one of his meltdowns goes viral, an irascible Aussie chef (Erik Thomson) slinks away to his rural hometown in the comedy series “Aftertaste.” Anytime, Acorn TV
“Ali Wong: Don Wong” catches the comic and actress riffing on love and relationships in a new stand-up special. Anytime, Netflix
Reality TV stars celebrate Black history and their own African heritage in the conclusion of the two-part special “Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy.” 9 p.m. VH1
Efforts to minimize the threat of school shootings in America are explored in the documentary “Bulletproof” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson play the latest couple in need of couple’s counseling in a new season of the short-form drama “State of the Union.” 10 p.m. SundanceTV; also AMC+, Sundance Now
This February, several Black creators went viral with videos that offered a more nuanced and in-depth exploration of the Black experience in America.
TUESDAY
They’re putting their brains where their buzzers are as the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” continues. Mayim Bialik hosts. 8 p.m. ABC; also Wednesday-Friday
Chef Roy Choi heads to Chinatown in downtown L.A. to sample the fare on a new episode of “Broken Bread.” 8 p.m. KCET
John Leguizamo and “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe are next up on a new edition of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
“American Experience” salutes three Black diplomats who rose to the rank of U.S. ambassador during the Cold War in the new episode “The American Diplomat.” 9 p.m. KOCE
He’s so money! The new documentary “Icahn: The Restless Billionaire” charts the life and times of Brooklyn-born financier Carl Icahn. 9 p.m. HBO
The hip-hop-themed drama “Queens” wraps its freshman season. With Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez. 10 p.m. ABC
The ongoing search for justice in the unsolved 1967 murder of Black civil rights activist Wharlest Jackson in Mississippi is spotlighted in “American Reckoning” on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Times TV critic and avid true-crime watcher Lorraine Ali highlights the films and TV series to keep an eye on this fall.
WEDNESDAY
Hear Ye, hear Ye: The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is profiled in the career-spanning three-part documentary “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.” Anytime, Netflix
Sardines. They’re what’s for dinner in the new episode “The Ocean’s Greatest Feast” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The venerable David Attenborough visits an archaeological dig in the south of England to help solve the “Great Mammoth Mystery” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Dr. Pimple Popper” continues to ply her icky trade in new episodes of this reality series. 9 p.m. TLC
It’s a hard day at the orifice for ER staffers tasked with extracting various and sundry foreign objects from patients’ bodies in the new docuseries “Stuck.” 10 p.m. TLC
THURSDAY
A case worker digging into allegations of child abuse comes to suspect something more sinister is at work in the 2022 supernatural thriller “They Live in the Grey.” Anytime, Shudder
A young Chinese American woman (Awkwafina) and her family return to China to visit their nearly departed family matriarch in Lulu Wang’s heartfelt 2019 comedy drama “The Farewell.” With Tzi Ma. 8:05 p.m. Showtime
In “The Farewell,” Lulu Wang’s stealthy, melancholy charmer of a movie, a family mounts a grand illusion in the name of love.
Five candidates interview for the job of a lifetime — namely, life — in writer-director Edson Oda’s ethereal 2020 fantasy drama “Nine Days.” With Winston Duke. 9 p.m. Starz
FRIDAY
Two purportedly true tales of terrifying close encounters are probed in the docuspecials “Alien Abduction: Betty and Barney Hill” and “Alien Abduction: Travis Walton.” Anytime, Discovery+
The 2022 documentary “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” revisits the two fatal crashes that led to the grounding of the airplane manufacturer’s 737 Max jetliner in 2019. Anytime, Netflix
The new docuseries “Lincoln’s Dilemma” offers an unvarnished look at the 16th U.S. president while exploring the root causes of the Civil War. Jeffrey Wright narrates. Anytime, Apple TV+
Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan steps up to the mic for Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Alex Borstein also stars. Anytime, Amazon Prime
A corporate drone (“Big Little Lie’s” Adam Scott) volunteers for a mind-altering procedure in the futuristic new drama “Severance.” Christopher Walken, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette also star. Anytime, Apple TV+
To infinity ... and beyond? The satirical series “Space Force” launches its second season. With Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Jimmy O. Yang. Anytime, Netflix
There’s no moisturizer in the world that can save you from Leatherface in the 2022 reboot of the horror franchise “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Anytime, Netflix
The new docuseries “Uprooted” reopens the case of Keith Warren, a Black teen who was found hanging in the woods behind his family’s home in Maryland in 1986. Anytime, Discovery+
Lady Gaga, Oscar Isaac, Kristen Stewart and Bradley Cooper are among the thespians talking shop in new episodes of “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE
The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced early Tuesday. Here is the full list of nominees in all 23 categories.
If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise in Scott Cooper’s grim 2021 creature feature “Antlers.” With Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. 8:15 p.m. HBO
Actor, musician and artist John Lurie continues to expand his palette in Season 2 of the offbeat series “Painting With John.” 11 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
The supernatural drama “A Discovery of Witches” ends its run after three seasons. With Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode. Anytime, Sundance Now, Shudder, AMC+
The late, great Sidney Poitier, who would have turned 95 on Feb. 20, is remembered with a 24-hour marathon of his best films, starting with Norman Jewison’s Oscar-winning 1967 crime drama “In the Heat of the Night.” 5 p.m. TCM
Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and Lacey Chabert return in “The Wedding Veil Legacy,” the concluding installment in a TV movie trilogy. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Suit up! Ralph Fiennes is “The King’s Man” in this 2021 prequel to director Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman” action franchise. With Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou. 8 p.m. HBO
Three women have their computers and smartphones hacked by a sinister cyberstalker in the new TV movie “Caught in His Web.” With Garcelle Beauvais. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Last Duel’ on HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Saving Private Ryan’ on Paramount; ‘Pulp Fiction’ on Showtime; ‘Glory’ on Epix
