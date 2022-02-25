What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; County Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum
SERIES
Undercover Boss Round Table Pizza executive Paul Damico, who appeared on this series in 2013 while affiliated with Moe’s Southwest Grill, goes back undercover in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include John Fitzsimmons, David Corsaro, Bentley Burns and Diego & Elena. 8 p.m. The CW
Shark Tank Emma Grede of Good American is a guest judge as hopefuls pitch a line of beauty products formulated for melanin-rich skin; a product to help eliminate diaper odor; a line of products made from an ancient superfood; a way to help new moms during breastfeeding. 8 p.m. ABC
Brain Games: On the Road (premiere) 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30 p.m. National Geographic
Everything’s Gonna Be All White The documentary series exploring the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color continues with the third of three parts. 8 p.m. Showtime
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants sing and dance in ’60s girl groups The Rupremes, The Runettes and The Shangrulas. Alec Mapa guest judges. 8 p.m. VH1
“Legendary Children” uses “Drag Race” to reinterpret a rich history
Magnum P.I. A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to track down a woman on the run. After they find the body of another private eye who had been pursuing her, they team up with Det. Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) on the case. Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Martin Martinez also star with guest stars Tim Griffin and Veronica Diaz Carranza. 9 p.m. CBS
Love After Lockup (season finale) 9 p.m. WE
Blue Bloods Maria (Marisa Ramirez) gets Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality in this new episode. Tom Selleck also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
Race & Rage: A Critical Conversation This new special puts America’s current social, cultural and political situation into context. 7 p.m. MSNBC
Inside the Issues: Decision 2022 County Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum State Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys); State Sen. Henry Stern (D-Malibu); City Council member Lindsey P. Horvath (D-West Hollywood) discuss the issues. Alex Cohen moderates. Spectrum News 1 at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
Golf PGA Tour Honda Classic, second round, 11 a.m. Golf
Premier League Soccer Southampton versus Norwich City, Noon USA; Leeds United versus Tottenham Hotspur, 4:30 a.m. USA
College Basketball Akron visits Ohio, 3 p.m. CBSSN; St. Louis visits Richmond, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Harvard visits Princeton, 4 p.m. ESPNews; Northwestern visits Penn State, 4 p.m. FS1; Texas State visits Troy, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Nebraska, 6 p.m. FS1; San Jose State visits San Diego State, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. BSW, SportsNet and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP and BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Musician Dave Grohl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today A look at great getaways; tech tips with Mario Armstrong; an upstate New York ice rink. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Meredith Vieira; Amy Robach. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show LisaRaye McCoy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Chefs Joe Reale and Meredith Tipping. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Julia Quinn (“Bridgerton”); Emma Grede; Linsey Davis (“How High Is Heaven?”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sophia Bush (“Good Sam”); author Nicole Lapin (“Miss Independent”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “In the Blue”; Tyler Perry; Parker Young. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man accuses his longtime wife of cheating on him and hiring a hit man to have him murdered. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Greg Kinnear (“Shining Vale”); guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Anthony Anderson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The Russian invasion of Ukraine: Peter Baker, New York Times; David Martin, CBS; Ann Simmons, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Uma Thurman; athlete Deion Sanders; Liam Gallagher. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sam Waterston; Sophia Bush; Tears for Fears perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Amanda Seyfried; Bubba Wallace; Dashboard Confessional. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; Josh Gad; Jackie Kashian. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeremy Irons; Hilary Duff; Jeff Wright; Daniel Fang. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
American Insurrection Director and co-writer William Sullivan’s 2021 thriller is set in a bleak near-future where a right-wing militia group has seized control of the United States. Any citizens who don’t subscribe to the ruling party’s rigid moral and political tenets are subjected to horrific violence and oppression. Toby Leonard Moore, Nadine Malouf, Nick Westrate, Brandon Perea and Sarah Wharton star. 9 p.m. Showtime
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 8 a.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8:30 a.m. FX
Working Girl (1988) 8:48 a.m. Encore
Adventureland (2009) 8:49 a.m. Cinemax
Malcolm X (1992) 9 a.m. AMC
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Fight Club (1999) 9:05 a.m. Epix
The Hurt Locker (2008) 10:46 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
The Station Agent (2003) 11 a.m. TMC
The Wedding Plan (2016) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Fruitvale Station (2013) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Noon E!
Scary Movie (2000) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 1 p.m. TCM
In the Bedroom (2001) 2 p.m. TMC
Red Dragon (2002) 2:07 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
San Francisco (1936) 3 p.m. TCM
Gladiator (2000) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:35 p.m. E!
Casino (1995) 4 p.m. AMC
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Birdcage (1996) 4:13 p.m. Cinemax
American Hustle (2013) 4:39 p.m. Starz
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5 p.m. BBC America
Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 5:28 p.m. Syfy
Crash (2004) 6 p.m. TMC
The Farewell (2019) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
The Professional (1994) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7 and 11 p.m. TNT
Avatar (2009) 7:30 p.m. BBC America
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:35 p.m. E!
Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Collateral (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Taken (2008) 8 p.m. CMT
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8:15 p.m. IFC
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:30 p.m. Bravo
American Insurrection (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
Night Moves (1975) 9:15 p.m. TCM
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 9:30 p.m. Ovation
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Forrest Gump (1994) 10 p.m. Paramount
20th Century Women (2016) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:40 p.m. E!
Heat (1995) 11 p.m. AMC
