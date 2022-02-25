What’s on TV Friday: ‘Magnum P.I.’ on CBS; County Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Undercover Boss Round Table Pizza executive Paul Damico, who appeared on this series in 2013 while affiliated with Moe’s Southwest Grill, goes back undercover in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include John Fitzsimmons, David Corsaro, Bentley Burns and Diego & Elena. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Emma Grede of Good American is a guest judge as hopefuls pitch a line of beauty products formulated for melanin-rich skin; a product to help eliminate diaper odor; a line of products made from an ancient superfood; a way to help new moms during breastfeeding. 8 p.m. ABC

Brain Games: On the Road (premiere) 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30 p.m. National Geographic

Everything’s Gonna Be All White The documentary series exploring the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color continues with the third of three parts. 8 p.m. Showtime

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants sing and dance in ’60s girl groups The Rupremes, The Runettes and The Shangrulas. Alec Mapa guest judges. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. A bail bondsman hires Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) to track down a woman on the run. After they find the body of another private eye who had been pursuing her, they team up with Det. Kaleo (Chantal Thuy) on the case. Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Martin Martinez also star with guest stars Tim Griffin and Veronica Diaz Carranza. 9 p.m. CBS

Love After Lockup (season finale) 9 p.m. WE

Blue Bloods Maria (Marisa Ramirez) gets Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality in this new episode. Tom Selleck also stars. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Race & Rage: A Critical Conversation This new special puts America’s current social, cultural and political situation into context. 7 p.m. MSNBC

Inside the Issues: Decision 2022 County Board of Supervisors Candidate Forum State Sen. Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys); State Sen. Henry Stern (D-Malibu); City Council member Lindsey P. Horvath (D-West Hollywood) discuss the issues. Alex Cohen moderates. Spectrum News 1 at 8 p.m.

SPORTS

Golf PGA Tour Honda Classic, second round, 11 a.m. Golf

Premier League Soccer Southampton versus Norwich City, Noon USA; Leeds United versus Tottenham Hotspur, 4:30 a.m. USA

College Basketball Akron visits Ohio, 3 p.m. CBSSN; St. Louis visits Richmond, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Harvard visits Princeton, 4 p.m. ESPNews; Northwestern visits Penn State, 4 p.m. FS1; Texas State visits Troy, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Nebraska, 6 p.m. FS1; San Jose State visits San Diego State, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. BSW, SportsNet and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP and BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Musician Dave Grohl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today A look at great getaways; tech tips with Mario Armstrong; an upstate New York ice rink. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Meredith Vieira; Amy Robach. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tom Selleck (“Blue Bloods”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show LisaRaye McCoy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Chefs Joe Reale and Meredith Tipping. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Julia Quinn (“Bridgerton”); Emma Grede; Linsey Davis (“How High Is Heaven?”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Sophia Bush (“Good Sam”); author Nicole Lapin (“Miss Independent”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “In the Blue”; Tyler Perry; Parker Young. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man accuses his longtime wife of cheating on him and hiring a hit man to have him murdered. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Greg Kinnear (“Shining Vale”); guest host Mario Lopez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Anthony Anderson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The Russian invasion of Ukraine: Peter Baker, New York Times; David Martin, CBS; Ann Simmons, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 and 11:25 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Uma Thurman; athlete Deion Sanders; Liam Gallagher. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sam Waterston; Sophia Bush; Tears for Fears perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Amanda Seyfried; Bubba Wallace; Dashboard Confessional. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; Josh Gad; Jackie Kashian. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jeremy Irons; Hilary Duff; Jeff Wright; Daniel Fang. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

American Insurrection Director and co-writer William Sullivan’s 2021 thriller is set in a bleak near-future where a right-wing militia group has seized control of the United States. Any citizens who don’t subscribe to the ruling party’s rigid moral and political tenets are subjected to horrific violence and oppression. Toby Leonard Moore, Nadine Malouf, Nick Westrate, Brandon Perea and Sarah Wharton star. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 8 a.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8:30 a.m. FX

Working Girl (1988) 8:48 a.m. Encore

Adventureland (2009) 8:49 a.m. Cinemax

Malcolm X (1992) 9 a.m. AMC

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Fight Club (1999) 9:05 a.m. Epix

The Hurt Locker (2008) 10:46 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Station Agent (2003) 11 a.m. TMC

The Wedding Plan (2016) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Fruitvale Station (2013) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Noon E!

Scary Movie (2000) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 1 p.m. TCM

In the Bedroom (2001) 2 p.m. TMC

Red Dragon (2002) 2:07 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me (2010) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

San Francisco (1936) 3 p.m. TCM

Gladiator (2000) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:35 p.m. E!

Casino (1995) 4 p.m. AMC

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Birdcage (1996) 4:13 p.m. Cinemax

American Hustle (2013) 4:39 p.m. Starz

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5 p.m. BBC America

Hoosiers (1986) 5 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 5:28 p.m. Syfy

Crash (2004) 6 p.m. TMC

The Farewell (2019) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

The Professional (1994) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Blind Side (2009) 7 p.m. Paramount

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 7 and 11 p.m. TNT

Avatar (2009) 7:30 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7:35 p.m. E!

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Collateral (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Taken (2008) 8 p.m. CMT

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 8:15 p.m. IFC

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8:30 p.m. Bravo

American Insurrection (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

Night Moves (1975) 9:15 p.m. TCM

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Forrest Gump (1994) 10 p.m. Paramount

20th Century Women (2016) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:40 p.m. E!

Heat (1995) 11 p.m. AMC

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 20 - 26 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



