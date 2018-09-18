Emmys 2018: The whole baffling night was a surprise — and not always in the best sense

For fans of the show — myself included — this was as confusing as seeing someone in the audience dressed as Teddy Perkins, the creepy recluse played by Donald Glover on one of the show’s many stellar second season episodes, and then, a few minutes later, seeing Glover seated elsewhere. (Rumor has it that Glover’s “Atlanta” cast mate Lakeith Stanfield donned the heavy makeup to attend as Perkins.)