Love her or hate her, 25 opinionated reader reactions to 'The Conners' without Roseanne Barr

“Roseanne has always been my go-to show when I wanted to feel like a fly on the wall in someone else's family. It always made me laugh and taught me there's no such thing as a normal family and that’s OK. Roseanne was my comfort food. Sadly you can't even feel or think on your own unless it’s [within] the norms … ‘The Conners,’ for me, is just something that I am not going to support as I grew up with Roseanne and the Conner family from day one. ‘The Conners’ will just not have the same comfort. Our country is founded on freedom of speech no matter how bizarre, outrageous, outspoken or absurd that speech is. She is not a racist, and it's unfair to paint her as such.”