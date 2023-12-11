Letters to the Editor: If we brought back Archie Bunker, would conservatives get the joke?

Actor Carroll O’Connor as Archie Bunker and Jean Stapleton as Edith Bunker in “All in the Family” in 1976.

To the editor: Columnist Lorraine Ali says we could use a character like Archie Bunker on TV today to spark conversations on racism and other contentious topics.

This would be pointless. The non-introspective right would not understand the parody and take him literally. This is made painfully obvious by the comment quoted by Ali that the “woke left” would not allow such a character on TV today.

I fear Archie Bunker would become an icon of the right.

Raymond Wells, San Pedro

To the editor: Archie Bunker couldn’t exist today, but his “Little Girl” could. Yet Sally Struthers’ Gloria didn’t even warrant a mention along with the other principal cast members.

Though Bea Arthur’s Maude did bring a feminist perspective for one episode of “All in the Family” before being spun off into her own show, it was Gloria who represented the battle for equal rights week after week, challenging her father’s sexist rants, enlightening her traditional mother, and even standing up to her liberal husband’s sometimes “Meathead” ideas on women.

You go, Little Girl!

Michael O’Neill, West Covina