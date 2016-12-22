'16 and Pregnant' star Valerie Fairman dies at 23

Six years after appearing on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant,” Valerie Fairman, who starred in the show’s second season, has died. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pa. Fairman leaves behind her 7-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, whose birth was documented on the reality show.

While coroner investigations are still pending, TMZ reports that her death appears to be an overdose.

Fairman openly struggled with substance abuse, both on “16 and Pregnant” and in the years after the show’s end. In 2015 she was arrested on charges of prostitution.

Other young mothers featured on the second season of “16 and Pregnant” expressed their condolences on social media.

Fairman’s mother, Janice Fairman, told E! News, "I have her child [Nevaeh], I've had custody of her. She wanted to go to school because of the parties today, so I let her go to school, and the counselor said she's doing very well. She talked to her twice. She's surrounded by support and friends."

MTV News also released a statement on Fairman’s death.

"We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

