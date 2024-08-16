‘SNL’ alum Victoria Jackson says her cancer is back and she has less than 3 years to live

“Saturday Night Live” and “Tonight Show” comic Victoria Jackson says her cancer is back and she estimates she has less than three years to live.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Victoria Jackson confirmed Wednesday that her cancer had returned and she estimates that she has less than three years to live.

“Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The 65-year-old comedian, who announced in 2016 that she had breast cancer, has been chronicling her health journey in her “Is the Cancer Back?” Instagram video series. In the 11th installment on Wednesday, she shared an 8-minute clip explaining why the latest development would likely be terminal.

Advertisement

“They cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death,” she said.

The “Ocean Ave.” and “Romeo!” actor added that her healthcare providers are giving her “a magic pill” — based on the cancer growth blocker ribociclib — that will “shrink the marble.” People who take it have “32.6 months to live, something like that,” she said, citing her Internet research.

“And I think that’s great. I mean, the Bible says we have three score and 10 — that would be 70 — years for a normal life. Don’t count the Methuselahs types that lived to be 900 back in the day. I’ve had a fantastic life,” she added.

Advertisement

Jackson said she thought she heard God say, “Ready to come home?” while she was lying in bed and took comfort in that.

“He just kind of said it like we were hanging out... and I said, well, this Earth is kind of exploding right now with satanic things,” she said. However, there were still a few things she wanted to see before she died, including her daughter giving birth in October and getting to know her grandson.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” she said. “I think I’d like to ask God if I can die in my sleep though.”

Advertisement

Jackson broke into Hollywood when Johnny Carson noticed her stand-up routine and put her on the “Tonight” show repeatedly. She starred in six seasons of “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1992, where she leaned into her ditzy blond shtick, ukulele playing and childhood gymnastics training for bits on “Weekend Update,” and she did impressions of Sally Struthers and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Opinion Right-wing comic Victoria Jackson falls for wild fibs about Obama Given the penchant of many of my fellow Americans to believe any preposterous spoof, spin or allegation that pops up on their computer screens – I’m talking to you, Victoria Jackson!

The comedian claimed to have quit the sketch comedy show to pursue a pious family life, marrying her high school sweetheart and moving to Florida. In a 2012 interview, her former agent claimed Jackson was “dropped” because she was alienating the cast and crew with her religious views.

Jackson has made headlines with her right-wing political views too, and for joining the tea party, which she wrote about in her 2012 memoir “Is My Bow Too Big? How I Went From SNL to the Tea Party.” She was notably back in the news last summer, when she appeared at a city council meeting in Tennessee — where she once ran for office — to condemn Pride observances amid the state’s contention with anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.