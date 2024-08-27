Where’s Jax? Garcelle Beauvais says ‘horrible’ racist comments drove son to leave ‘RHOBH’

Actor and ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Garcelle Beauvais says “nobody’s kids” deserve the online harassment her teen son Jax faced two years ago.

Garcelle Beauvais says her teenage son Jax has decided to back away from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” spotlight after he was subjected to racist online harassment in 2022.

The “Coming to America” actor said her son approached her about his absence before the cameras began rolling for “RHOBH” Season 14. “Jax said to me, ‘Mom, I can’t do it anymore. It was too negative for me,’” Beauvais told “Pop Culture Moms” podcast hosts Andie Mitchell and Sabrina Kohlberg.

“I respected that, and so he’s not on this season at all,” she added in the episode published Tuesday.

In August 2022, the Daily Mail reported that Jax, who was 14 at the time, had spoken out about negative comments he received on an Instagram photo. He urged trolls, who left comments about older brother Oliver’s battle with addiction, to “leave me alone please.” Within the same week, Beauvais urged fans to “leave our kids alone” on social media amid the drama that was playing out onscreen.

“It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV,” she tweeted at the time.

In another statement shared on Aug. 24, 2022, Beauvais shared a statement on Jax’s behalf in which he condemned the online harassment: “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama.”

He added: “Middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school.”

At the time, Beauvais’ “RHOBH” co-stars and Bravo, which broadcasts the “Real Housewives” franchise, also voiced support for the actor and spoke out against the “harmful rhetoric.”

Beauvais, who shares twins Jax and Jaid with ex-husband Michael Nilon, said on “Pop Culture Moms” that she “absolutely” considered leaving “RHOBH” after her son’s experience. She also said that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice was an additional source of support.

“When that happened with Jax, it blew my mind, because nobody deserves it,” Beauvais said. “Nobody’s kids deserve it. But I thought, you know, he’s doing this because of me and it’s our family. And it was his first week of high school. And for him to be subjected to such ugliness and such, it was just horrible. It was horrible.”

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Flight” actor said she gives her sons the option to appear in “RHOBH” before the beginning of each season, adding that “they deal with enough in terms of ... high school and trying to figure out their life.”

Though Jax won’t be on the show, Beauvais teased that “RHOBH” Season 14 will still be “really good.”

“I think there’s so many good moments and friendships that are changing and friendships that are dissolving,” she said. “I don’t know, can we get in a room together? Explosive.”