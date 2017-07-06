Mytheresa.com teams with Prada on exclusive capsule

Munich-based retailer Mytheresa.com is continuing to foster its close partnership with Prada, with the launch of an exclusive capsule collection.

The range builds on the success of the Italian house’s feather-trimmed pieces from spring, with a ready-to-wear and accessories range that focuses on delicate embellishments of all sorts. There are floral-printed midi dresses, jackets and tops often embellished with pastel-hued feathers, as well as a selection of Sixties-inspired, bright A-line dresses featuring sequined embroideries on the collar.

The capsule also includes a range of accessories, such as feather-trimmed mules in shades of black, gray and bright fuchsia, embroidered loafers, leather gloves and a cross-body bag with feathers scattered all over the strap.

Prices range from 510 pounds, or $660, for a pair of feather mules to 1,675 pounds, or $2,166, for a sequined dress.

The range, which will be sold globally on mytheresa.com, will be accompanied by campaign images created by the retailer to promote the collaboration.

“The capsule with Prada is a celebration of our long-lasting relationship with the brand, which has been a great success for us since launching rtw online last year,” said Michael Kliger, Mytheresa.com president, adding that this is the first time the label has partnered with an online retailer in this capacity.

Kliger also pointed to the success of the company’s capsule collection with Prada’s secondary line, Miu Miu, launched earlier this year. “The Miu Miu capsule was a different approach as it was combined with greatly received fashion film called ‘Shark’. We got extremely positive reaction across all social and digital touchpoints. In addition, we sold almost all of the pieces in just 10 days.”

ALSO

The trendiest shoe of the summer comes from SoCal skate parks, not New York runways

Model Georgia May Jagger rides the waves into a new Volcom fashion collaboration

Kim Kardashian West teases future plans for new KKW Beauty line