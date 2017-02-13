A backstage look at makeup and hair at Victoria Beckham's show

Victoria Beckham insisted she wanted the makeup for her fall show to be “smart, intellectual, chic, sophisticated, confident, fresh and strong but all cool.”

Glowy, dewy skin was central to the look, said makeup artist Pat McGrath, who used a series of products from Estée Lauder, the show’s sponsor and Beckham’s partner on her first beauty collection that bowed last year, Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder.

“Victoria wanted them to look really untouched, undone, but obviously we’ve used good skin care…all the basics but really lightly put on, tissued on tissued off,” McGrath said.

McGrath prepped skin with Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II and Revitalizing Supreme + Global Anti Aging Cream, mixing Double Wear Light foundation and Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder’s illuminating cream, Morning Aura, for a “healthy all over glow.” Beckham’s Modern Mercury Highlight was patted on cheeks, the bridge of the nose, on brow bones and on the cupid’s bow.

A handful of new products from Beckham’s second collection with Lauder, which will come out in the fall, made their debut on their runway, including a pressed powder and an eyeshadow palette. Last week, Beckham and Lauder revealed they would be deepening their partnership, introducing an expanded makeup range in the fall.

A gray eye shadow from the new palette was featured — applied with fingers and a “little wing” at the end, according to McGrath — but only on five models.

“It’s slightly a bit funky in the eyeliner because its done with fingers…We looked at eye shapes and hair color and how their faces spoke to us in casting,” she said of how models were selected, adding that mascara was placed at roots.

Hair was simple. Hairstylist Guido Palau said models’ natural hair textures were embraced, and save for Redken’s Diamond Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, no other products were used.

Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Creating a fitness and overall health plan with your doctor Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Caption Shalita Grant's fitness philosophy Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben)

ALSO

Grammys 2017 | Best and worst dressed

In this new era, politics is on trend on the runways at New York Fashion Week

Raf Simons' debut collection for Calvin Klein offers up an outsider's view of America