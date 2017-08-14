Chrissy Teigen attends A.L.C. x Intermix ‘On Duty’ dinner in L.A.

Chrissy Teigen isn’t one to hold back when it comes to indulging in her favorite foods, so the model and her pal, stylist-turned-designer Andrea Lieberman, chose trendy Los Angeles eatery Jon & Vinny’s as the venue for a dinner to launch A.L.C.’s new collection for Intermix, titled “On Duty.”

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for INTERMIX x A.L.C. Andrea Lieberman Andrea Lieberman (Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for INTERMIX x A.L.C.)

The 16-piece contemporary line, for which Teigen was the muse, includes Lieberman’s takes on the classic white shirt, black trousers, track suit and other wardrobe staples, and ranges in price from $128 to $895 retail.

Lieberman started the collection with the track pant. “Since my days as a stylist, traveling around the world, I’ve wanted to find a pant that could take you from city to city, day to night. Pair it with a sneaker, pair it with a heel, it is equally cool and totally effortless,” she said. “My good friend Jen Atkin puts it best, ‘Life is hard, looking good should be easy.’”

The collection is available exclusively at the retailer’s web site and brick-and-mortar boutiques. Guests, including Teigen’s stylist Monica Rose, singer Kacy Hill and Justin Bieber’s stylist Karla Welch, all got the dress code memo, arriving in white shirts and black pants.

Teigen wore a tie-front version of the white shirt with a pair of zip-front olive cargo pants, while her husband Jon Legend coordinated in a leaf-print bomber jacket. “I love how ‘On Duty’ reflects the fact that, as women today, we’re never truly ‘off duty,’” she wrote in an Instagram post hours before the event, which showed her being dressed by Lieberman. She called the collection “my absolute dream bicoastal closet.”

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for INTERMIX x A.L.C. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for INTERMIX x A.L.C.)

Said Lieberman, “At A.L.C. we’ve been long-time admirers of Chrissy — her confidence, style, incredible sense of humor and warmth represent everything we stand for. As a mother, wife, and entrepreneur, she embodies the On Duty woman. Simply, she’s as real as it gets.”

Teigen told the crowd that she and Legend “eat here all the time,” a testament to their patience, as the shoebox-sized restaurant doesn’t take reservations and usually has the crowd spilling out onto the sidewalk as they wait for tables. Other pasta and pizza lovers in the bunch included Atkin, Marianna Hewitt, Hillary Kerr and Jessica de Ruiter.

Teigen has been busy of late; in May she launched a face palette for Becca that works for women of all skin tones. The color cosmetics company said that it cold-called the model with the business pitch, telling her that she could have input in the shades and design of the product.

