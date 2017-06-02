Damir Doma collaborates with Officine Creative on spring footwear collection

Croatian-born designer Damir Doma has teamed with Italian footwear brand Officine Creative to deliver a new range of footwear designs set to be unveiled during the designer’s upcoming coed show on June 18 in Milan.

The range will include sneakers, as well as more formal designs, for both men and women.

The partnership is based on a production and distribution licensing agreement and each design will feature the cobranded Damir Doma Officine Creative label. The collaboration is intended to boost Doma’s offering within the footwear sector, enabling him to strengthen his brand’s presence in the market worldwide.

“Helped by Officine Creative I was able to reach a new creative and qualitative standard with my shoes,” said the designer, underscoring that “the collaboration was born out of a natural and spontaneous meeting” because both brands “share the same attention to silhouettes, materials and details.”

Damir Doma established his namesake label in 2007 in Paris after working in Antwerp for the likes of Raf Simons and Dirk Schöenberger. In 2015 he moved his headquarters to Milan, where he presents his collections as part of the official Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana calendar.

In May 2016 the designer decided to show both his men’s and women’s collections on the same runway in June.

The Damir Doma brand is currently sold in 120 stores.

Officine Creative was established in 1968 in Montegranaro, in central Italy, by Nazzareno Di Rosa as a small handicraft business, producing footwear and leather goods. The founder’s son Roberto currently runs the company.

