Grammy winner Diplo makes his next move. He signs a modeling contract with Next Management

Diplo has officially signed a modeling contact with Next Management, WWD has learned. The Grammy winner, who was born Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a producer who has worked with Beyoncé, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Usher and M.I.A. He also runs his own record label, Mad Decent, and makes music under his own name with Major Lazer.

Faith Kates, founder of Next, says that “we, at Next Management, have a huge appreciation for those who use their gifts to affect culture in a positive way. As fashion is representative of the collision of all pop cultures, we are…confident that Diplo’s insight into culture and prowess in music will resonate with brands.”

“I like the classic men’s suit designers,” Diplo told WWD late last year. “I love Thom Browne, Dior Homme, Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, the people who can bring new flavors with a classic twist. I feel like I’m always trying to switch up my style and do something different, presenting an image that people can understand. I’ve become really close to a lot of designers, the usual suspects like Alexander Wang and Jeremy Scott.”

From Next’s perspective, Diplo has 3.5 million Instagram followers and has been listed as one of the best dressed men in the world by GQ. “The symbiosis between Diplo’s music and visual projects meant his signing with Next Management was inevitable,” the agency said.

“With the worlds of fashion, music and wider visual culture growing closer, I want to explore a new world of creativity and am thrilled to sign with Next Management who understand what I represent and where I want to be,” Diplo said.

“Plus, I’ve just always wanted to be a supermodel.”

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

ALSO

Forget about the knockoff Ikea bag and those faux muddy jeans. Discover why bold African prints are fashion's real standout

Why is Mr Porter serving up palm trees and surf vibes? To celebrate California style

Why did Ty Dolla Sign and Joel McHale check into a Hollywood motel? The answer is more stylish than seedy