Emma Roberts on leaving her ‘Scream Queens’ look behind her and being a bookworm

Emma Roberts was in the pink on Tuesday night, attending the Kim Crawford Rosé party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The actress had just returned from New York, where she attended the Met Gala in Diane von Furstenberg with Jonathan Saunders. “It’s nice to come home,” she said. “This feels like a nice summer event, compared to New York. There is a sense of relief when you are back at LAX, like, ‘OK there are the palm trees.'”

Roberts seems to be ready for a change of season across the board. While Fox hasn’t officially canceled or renewed her series “Scream Queens” for a third season, she said, “When I wrapped ‘Scream Queens’ I had to get rid of the blonde hair because [my character] Chanel was spilling over and I had to get rid of her, even though I miss her sometimes. When you change a role and you change your hair, you finally feel like it’s been put to bed.”

She’s since cofounded the online book club Belletrist, the word for a person who writes “belle lettres” or love letters. “I love to read so much and the book club is like my baby. It just feels like whenever I’m working on it I’m doing what I should be doing, which is a nice feeling,” she explained. “Everyone always laughs at me because in the summer I have the biggest tote filled with books because I refuse to put books on my iPad.” The actress has been enjoying checking her snail mail box for submissions from authors. “It’s such a treat when I open the mail and have all these books to read. It’s been fun to figure out where to put them within the book club.”

But Roberts doesn’t have long in L.A. before she leaves again. “I’m leaving on Sunday to go film a movie called ‘Little Italy’ with Hayden Christensen. It’s a romantic comedy and the director is Donald Petrie, who did ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,’ ‘Miss Congeniality,’ and he worked with my aunt [Julia Roberts] in ‘Mystic Pizza.’ It’s going to be a really fun movie; it’s one of those where you laugh, you cry, you smile. I feel like I haven’t seen any of those movies lately and those are what I love.” She’ll be shooting in Canada, but it won’t be doubling for New York. “The movie is supposed to be set in Canada. So we are shooting Canada for Canada — shocking,” she said with a laugh.

“Billionaire Boys Club,” which costars Ansel Elgort, it due out this year and Roberts just wrapped “Who We Are Now” with Julianne Nicholson. “I’m not sure where that’s going to go yet, hopefully festivals, and it’s just different from anything I’ve done. I play a young lawyer just out of college, and it’s much more serious than anything I’ve done.”

Roberts said she likes to mix it up with her roles and her hair, which are often directly correlated. “I’m always changing my hair and that’s part of when I do different roles, I like to do different hair so I feel more into the character.” Of her current dark brown shade, she said, “I like having brown hair lately. My natural color is a dirty blonde, like that no-color color where I have to dye it, so it’s a good excuse. But I want to do a color next, like a lavender or something.”

Caption A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

ALSO

Benefit honoring Gwyneth Paltrow, Alexandra and Sean Parker raises $2.35 million for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital

Octavia Spencer, Liam Hemsworth, Amy Schumer, Pharrell Williams take part in City Year Los Angeles' carnival-style party

Cartier looks to L.A. — and a few famous friends of the house — to help relaunch its Panthère watch