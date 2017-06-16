What’s the best advice your father gave you?

Father knows best. Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, designers and celebrities share the best lessons, wisdom and guidance given to them by their own dads.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale attends the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, N.J., on June 3, 2017. (X Prutting / BFA / REX / Shutterstock)

“Life can be serious, but don’t take yourself too seriously and don’t overthink too much. He’s such a fun, lighthearted guy.”

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder attends the CFDA Fashion Awards after-party at the Boom Boom Room in New York on June 5, 2017. (Angela Pham / REX / Shutterstock)

“My dad, the one thing he told me is if you want to be the best, work for the best. And I took that to heart. I worked for Ralph Lauren, I worked for Mickey Drexler, and there’s no better people in the industry to be able to say you worked for.”

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger attends the Serpentine Gallery's summer party in London on July 6, 2016. (James Shaw / REX / Shutterstock)

“My father taught me to treat my mother and sisters with the utmost respect.”

Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy attends the 57th Annual Clio Awards in New York on Sept. 28, 2016. (Abel Fermin / WWD / REX / Shutterstock)

“Daddy [Robert F. Kennedy] wasn’t one to sit us down and dispense wisdom. Mostly I learned from what he did rather than any demands. I remember sitting in our den after Martin Luther King, Jr. died in 1968, watching [as] Washington burned. Daddy stood up, the screen door slammed and he was out the door. Shortly later, there he was on the screen in the midst of the burning buildings, lending a hand. He taught, through action rather than words, that if there is a problem, one ought to try to fix it, no matter how daunting.”

Nicky Hilton-Rothschild

Nicky Hilton-Rothschild attends Jo Malone London's celebration of Paul Andrew's men's collection at Chinese Tuxedo in New York on May 31, 2017. (X Prutting / BFA / REX / Shutterstock)

“He taught me to work your way up from the bottom, never feel you’re too above anything and learn the ropes. That’s what I did when I started interning and taking food orders and taking out the trash at 15.”

Nacho Figueras

Nacho Figueras attends the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, N.J., on June 3, 2017. (Neil Rasmus / BFA / REX / Shutterstock)

“My dad has told me to always fight hard for things and that nothing is impossible, but you have to be persistent. He does it by example.”

Maye Musk

Maye Musk attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on June 5, 2017. (Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / REX / Shutterstock)

“To study to be a dietician because I wanted to do sciences. He told me to have a profession at the end, so I majored in dietetics.”

Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso walks the catwalk during his runway show at New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, 2017. (Stephen Lovekin / WWD / REX / Shutterstock)

“Never be afraid of a hard day’s work. It’s OK to be the first one in and last one out; someone is watching.”

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman attends the CFDA Fashion Awards after-party at the Boom Boom Room in New York on June 5, 2017. (Clint Spaulding / WWD / REX / Shutterstock)

“Don’t forget to breathe.”

Joshua Soucie contributed to this story.

