Michael Kors teams with Hong Kong-based luxury travel retailer for sophomore collection featuring Yang Mi

Chinese actress Yang Mi, one of the country’s biggest stars, is the face of an exclusive Michael Kors capsule collection at DFS.

The travel retailer will launch the “pink jungle”-themed range of 14 products on Sept. 1 that includes a special edition of the Mercer bag, which Yang is seen modeling in the ad campaign, as well as accessories and clothing.

It’s the second time DFS and Michael Kors have worked on a capsule together. The first collaboration last April saw a line of travel-inspired bags, watches and jewelry.

“We’re proud to partner with Michael Kors to design a collection and an in-store experience that speaks to the excitement of travel and the thrill of discovery,” said DFS group president merchandising and consumer marketing Sibylle Scherer. “We’re confident our customers will love this bright and energetic take on the jet-set lifestyle.”

As part of this capsule, six T Galleria locations — in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Hawaii — will allow customers to compete in two virtual reality games to enter a lucky draw trip to New York.

