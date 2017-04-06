Where to go for Easter brunch, and a bunny petting zoo, in and around L.A.

If you’re planning on dining out for Easter brunch, we have more than a few options. That also means no dishes for you, and more time to run around an Easter egg hunt. The restaurants below are organized by neighborhood.
Downtown
71 Above will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Brunch is $45 per adult and $35 for children ages 12 and younger. Reservations are now available via Opentable.com only. Menu highlights include shakshuka, smoked salmon tartine and a charred octopus hash. 633 W. 5th St., 71st Floor, (213) 712-2683, 71above.com.
Chaya DTLA will serve a brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet is $55 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. Highlights include oysters, crab, sushi and free-flowing Champagne. 525 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, (213) 236-9577, www.thechaya.com.
Clifton’s will have Easter specials at some of its cafeteria stations, including rainbow deviled eggs, carved prime rib and honey-roasted carrots. 648 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 627-1673, www.cliftonsla.com.
Le Petit Paris will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pastries, eggs Benedict, quiche, chocolate eggs and a chocolate fondue fountain for dessert. Bottomless mimosas will be available for $15, bottomless Bellinis are $16, bottomless bloody Marys are $18 and bottomless Champagne is $35. The buffet is $59 per adult and $29 per child ages 10 and younger. 418 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 217-4445, lepetitparisla.com.
Pitchoun! Bakery will serve a spring salad with tuna rillette, a pesto pancake topped with mozzarella and chocolate eclairs. 545 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (213) 689-3240, www.pitchounbakery.com.
Harbor
Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach will serve a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is $75 per adult and $27 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger eat for free. Unlimited sparkling wine, mimosas or cider is also included. Highlights include waffle and omelet stations as well as a taco station. 700 Queensway Drive, Long Beach, (562) 481-3910, hotelmayalongbeach.com.
Michael’s on Naples will serve a $50, four-course holiday menu with seafood risotto, lamb belly and panna cotta. Brunch will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. 5620 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, (562) 439-7080, www.michaelsonnaples.com.
Hollywood
Paley will serve its regular brunch menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., along with some Easter specials including Peeps-inspired marshmallows and a Cadbury-inspired egg-shaped devil’s food cake. 6115 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, (323) 544-9430, www.paleyhollywood.com.
The Pikey will serve its signature brunch menu along with specials such as a spring lamb hash and a house-smoked ham. Bottomless bloody Marys and mimosas will be available for $15. Brunch will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The restaurant will also serve a Sunday roast dinner with a maple-glazed Easter ham, available between 3:30 and 8 p.m. 7617 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 850-5400, thepikeyla.com.
Public Kitchen and Bar inside the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel will serve a Champagne brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brunch is $65 for adults ($85 if you include bottomless mimosas) and $25 for children age 12 and younger. Highlights include a carving station with honey baked ham, omelets and roasted cauliflower. The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com/about/food-drink/public-kitchen-bar.
Northeast L.A.
Cafe Birdie in Highland Park will have brunch specials between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., including deviled eggs with Dungeness crab; and green eggs and ham. The restaurant will also be open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. with specials such as lamb kufta. 5631 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (323) 739-6928, cafebirdiela.com.
South Bay
Love & Salt will serve its regular brunch menu along with specials that include rye toast with griddled mortadella, fontina and eggs and a spelt carrot cake. Brunch will be served between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 545-5252, www.loveandsaltla.com.
Shade Manhattan Beach will have an omelet, pancake and pasta station, as well as a menu of traditional breakfast items including eggs Benedict. For dessert, there will be a chocolate fountain. 1221 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, (310) 546-4995, mb.shadehotel.com.
Shade Redondo Beach will serve French toast, scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and charcuterie at its Sea Level restaurant. There will also be a taco station with carnitas. 655 North Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, (310) 921-8950, rb.shadehotel.com.
Terranea Resort will serve a brunch buffet priced at $105 per adult and $47 per child. (Children younger than 5 eat for free.) Highlights include an omelet and egg station, a carving station and a dessert station. Tickets for brunch can be purchased online. Reservations for brunch seatings are available at 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m., 1:, 1:30 and 2 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, (310) 494-7891, www.terranea.com.
Glendale
Bourbon Steak Los Angeles at the Americana at Brand in Glendale will have a $65, three-course prix-fixe menu. Highlights include grilled asparagus with Hollandaise, crab cake Louie, French toast with peanut butter and a wood-grilled Prime New York strip steak. 237 S. Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 839-4130, www.michaelmina.net.
Westside
1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach will serve brunch and dinner, both priced at $95 per person. The prix-fixe menu includes tagliatelle with braised Muscovy duck, Mediterranean striped sea bass, New England lamb chops, and for dessert, a puff pastry almond tartlet. 1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 587-1717, www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/one-pico.
208 Rodeo will serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with caramelized banana and Frangelico French toast, ricotta and mixed berry tartines and mojitos. 208 Via Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 275-2428, 208rodeo.com.
AR Cucina in Culver City will serve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will be an a la carte menu with specials including Easter bread filled with colored eggs, polenta cake Benedict and an Italian-style quiche with ricotta and Swiss chard. 9531 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 558-8800, www.arcucina.com.
Baltaire in Brentwood will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brunch is $85 per person and includes pastries, eggs Benedict, lobster mac and cheese and a carving station with USDA prime rib. Bloody Mary carts will be making the rounds, and the full brunch cocktail list will be available. 11647 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 273-1660, baltaire.com.
The Bazaar by chef José Andrés and Tres at José Andrés, both at the SLS Beverly Hills hotel, will serve Easter specials. Tres will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the Bazaar will have diner from 4 to 8:45 p.m. Brunch at Tres is $75 for adults and $35 for children. Highlights include a slow-roasted lamb shoulder and cheddar grits. The Bazaar will serve a 12-course tasting menu priced at $95 per person. 465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 246-5551 (Tres) | (310) 246-5555 (the Bazaar), slshotels.com/beverlyhills.
Belcampo Meat Co. will serve an a la carte Easter brunch menu at its Santa Monica location with bacon French toast, breakfast bowls, a mortadella grilled cheese and a breakfast burger. 1026 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (424) 744-8008, www.belcampo.com/restaurant/santa-monica.
The Belvedere inside the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel will serve a $135 brunch that includes unlimited Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne. Brunch is $65 for children ages 12 and younger. All dishes will be served family-style and include leek and wild mushroom risotto, goat cheese and walnut fritters and wood-roasted veal. 9882 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 788-2306, beverlyhills.peninsula.com.
Bouchon will serve brunch between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. An a la carte menu will be available along with some Easter specials, including chicken and waffles, steak and eggs and croque madame. There will also be a bunny petting zoo in the Champagne room from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 235 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 271-9910, www.thomaskeller.com/bouchonbeverlyhills.
Boxwood at the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills will serve a $65, three-course menu. Brunch will be served between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Menu highlights include a basil-crusted lamb porterhouse steak, asparagus soup and crab toasts with green papaya. 1020 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 358-7788, www.thelondonwesthollywood.com/dining.
Catch at Hotel Casa Del Mar will serve a $95 prix-fixe brunch of Dungeness crab crostini, lobster cake eggs Benedict and banana cream pie. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, (310) 581-5533, www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/catch.
Craft will serve a $60, three-course prix-fixe brunch with sweet and savory pastries, smoked pork belly with pea tendrils, crispy polenta with tomatillo relish and flat iron steak with eggs. Brunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. 10100 Constellation Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 279-4180, www.craftlosangeles.com.
Charcoal Venice will serve brunch between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Menu highlights include grilled cucumber gazpacho, huevos rancheros and a smoked short rib sandwich. 425 Washington Blvd., Venice, (310) 751-6794, www.charcoalvenice.com.
Chaya Venice will serve a $55, three-course prix-fixe menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Brunch is $20 for children. Menu highlights include a King crab omelet and steak and eggs. 110 Navy St., Venice, (310) 396-1179, www.thechaya.com.
The District by Hannah An will serve a $45 prix-fixe menu with fried lobster and noodles. The menu comes with a complimentary drink, or you can pay $10 for unlimited bloody Marys or mimosas. 8722 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (310) 278-2345, thedistrictbyha.com.
Fundamental L.A. will serve brunch between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The menu includes chilaquiles, steak and eggs and avocado toast. 1303 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 444-7581, fundamental-la.com.
Georgie at the Montage Beverly Hills will serve an $88, four-course menu. Brunch is $38 for children. Highlights include oysters, panzanella and an herb-marinated leg of lamb. 225 N. Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 860-7970, www.georgierestaurant.com.
Herringbone in Santa Monica will serve an a la carte menu with brunch specials, including a rack of lamb, and an arctic char with grilled endive. 1755 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 971-4460, herringboneeats.com/locations/santa-monica.
Ivory on Sunset will serve Easter brunch specials including shrimp and grits, duck Benedict and biscuits and gravy. 8440 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 848-6000, ivoryonsunset.com.
Mr. C Beverly Hills will host its annual brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet is $125 per person with an additional $35 for unlimited mimosas. Highlights include two carving stations, omelets and a bellini and bloody Mary bar. 1224 Beverwil Drive, Los Angeles, (877) 334-5623, mrchotels.com.
Nerano chef Michael Lisi will prepare a menu di Paques to celebrate Easter with a frittata, pappardelle with wild boar ragu and a torta della nonna pie filled with vanilla pastry cream and pine nuts. The menu will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at dinner from 5 p.m. 9960 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 405-0155, neranobh.com.
Ocean Prime Beverly Hills will serve Easter brunch specials including crab and English muffins and braised short rib surf and turf with a lobster claw. 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 859-4818, www.ocean-prime.com/locations/beverly-hills.
Petrossian in West Hollywood will serve dyed eggs royale (scrambled egg served in an eggshell) topped with caviar, in addition to its regular menu. 321 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 202-6400 www.petrossian.com.
Tavern will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. Both will feature items from the restaurant’s a la carte menu, including lemon ricotta pancakes, shakshouka and steak frites. Chef-owner Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne’s other restaurant, A.O.C., will serve brunch and dinner, while Lucques will serve dinner. 11648 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 806-6464, www.tavernla.com.
Toscana will serve its regular a la carte menu along with Easter specials that include a spinach and ricotta torta and a roasted Colorado rack of lamb. The restaurant will also be open for dinner. The adjacent Bar Toscana will be open as well from 5:30 p.m. 11633 San Vicente Blvd., No. 100, Los Angeles, (310) 820-2448, www.toscanabrentwood.com.
The Tuck Room Tavern will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with the regular menu, chef Sherry Yard will be serving her signature Brunch Boxes, which include an entree and a beverage (this can be anything from house punch to Sangria to a bloody Mary). 10850 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 307-7004, www.thetuckroom.com.
The Wallace in Culver City is extending its brunch hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Specials include a rabbit leg hash and Belgian waffles. 3833 Main St., Culver City, (310) 202-6400, www.thewallacela.com.
San Fernando Valley
The Gallery in Westlake will have a Champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an omelet bar, a prime rib and honey-baked ham carving station and pancakes. Bottomless Champagne is included. Brunch is $45 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. 30768 Russell Ranch Road, No. C, Westlake Village, (818) 889-1338, www.thegallerywestlake.com.
Laurel Point in Studio City will serve a special brunch menu with lobster toast, crab cake Benedict and a crab-stuffed lobster. 12050 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, (818) 796-6336, www.thepointseafood.com.
Province and Mediterraneo Restaurant, both at the Westlake Village Inn, will serve brunch. Province will have a buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The price is $80 per adult and $20 per child ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger eat for free. At Mediterraneo, there will be a $47, two-course menu that includes a glass of Champagne. Guests at both restaurants can participate in an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and more. 31943 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, (818) 889-1460, www.westlakevillageinn.com | (818) 889-9105, www.med-rest.com.
Santa Monica Mountains
Carbon Beach Club at Malibu Beach Inn will have a $90, three-course menu. Highlights include baked eggplant with brie, churro French toast and ricotta fritters. 22878 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, (310) 460-7509, www.malibubeachinn.com/dining.
Saddle Peak Lodge will serve a $68, three-course brunch. The price for children ages 12 and younger is $45. Menu highlights include roasted apple salad with chicory, smoked salmon toast and eggs Benedict. Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, 419 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, (818) 388-2222, www.saddlepeaklodge.com.