Where to go for Easter brunch, and a bunny petting zoo, in and around L.A.

If you’re planning on dining out for Easter brunch, we have more than a few options. That also means no dishes for you, and more time to run around an Easter egg hunt. The restaurants below are organized by neighborhood.

Downtown

71 Above will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Brunch is $45 per adult and $35 for children ages 12 and younger. Reservations are now available via Opentable.com only. Menu highlights include shakshuka, smoked salmon tartine and a charred octopus hash. 633 W. 5th St., 71st Floor, (213) 712-2683, 71above.com.

Chaya DTLA will serve a brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet is $55 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. Highlights include oysters, crab, sushi and free-flowing Champagne. 525 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, (213) 236-9577, www.thechaya.com.

Clifton’s will have Easter specials at some of its cafeteria stations, including rainbow deviled eggs, carved prime rib and honey-roasted carrots. 648 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 627-1673, www.cliftonsla.com.

Le Petit Paris will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pastries, eggs Benedict, quiche, chocolate eggs and a chocolate fondue fountain for dessert. Bottomless mimosas will be available for $15, bottomless Bellinis are $16, bottomless bloody Marys are $18 and bottomless Champagne is $35. The buffet is $59 per adult and $29 per child ages 10 and younger. 418 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 217-4445, lepetitparisla.com.

Pitchoun! Bakery will serve a spring salad with tuna rillette, a pesto pancake topped with mozzarella and chocolate eclairs. 545 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (213) 689-3240, www.pitchounbakery.com.

Harbor

Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach will serve a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is $75 per adult and $27 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger eat for free. Unlimited sparkling wine, mimosas or cider is also included. Highlights include waffle and omelet stations as well as a taco station. 700 Queensway Drive, Long Beach, (562) 481-3910, hotelmayalongbeach.com.

Michael’s on Naples will serve a $50, four-course holiday menu with seafood risotto, lamb belly and panna cotta. Brunch will be available between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. 5620 E. 2nd St., Long Beach, (562) 439-7080, www.michaelsonnaples.com.

Hollywood

Paley will serve its regular brunch menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., along with some Easter specials including Peeps-inspired marshmallows and a Cadbury-inspired egg-shaped devil’s food cake. 6115 Sunset Blvd., Suite 100, Los Angeles, (323) 544-9430, www.paleyhollywood.com.

The Pikey will serve its signature brunch menu along with specials such as a spring lamb hash and a house-smoked ham. Bottomless bloody Marys and mimosas will be available for $15. Brunch will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The restaurant will also serve a Sunday roast dinner with a maple-glazed Easter ham, available between 3:30 and 8 p.m. 7617 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 850-5400, thepikeyla.com.

Public Kitchen and Bar inside the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel will serve a Champagne brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brunch is $65 for adults ($85 if you include bottomless mimosas) and $25 for children age 12 and younger. Highlights include a carving station with honey baked ham, omelets and roasted cauliflower. The Hollywood Roosevelt, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, www.thehollywoodroosevelt.com/about/food-drink/public-kitchen-bar.

Northeast L.A.

Cafe Birdie in Highland Park will have brunch specials between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., including deviled eggs with Dungeness crab; and green eggs and ham. The restaurant will also be open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. with specials such as lamb kufta. 5631 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (323) 739-6928, cafebirdiela.com.

South Bay

Love & Salt will serve its regular brunch menu along with specials that include rye toast with griddled mortadella, fontina and eggs and a spelt carrot cake. Brunch will be served between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 545-5252, www.loveandsaltla.com.

Shade Manhattan Beach will have an omelet, pancake and pasta station, as well as a menu of traditional breakfast items including eggs Benedict. For dessert, there will be a chocolate fountain. 1221 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, (310) 546-4995, mb.shadehotel.com.

Shade Redondo Beach will serve French toast, scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and charcuterie at its Sea Level restaurant. There will also be a taco station with carnitas. 655 North Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, (310) 921-8950, rb.shadehotel.com.

Terranea Resort will serve a brunch buffet priced at $105 per adult and $47 per child. (Children younger than 5 eat for free.) Highlights include an omelet and egg station, a carving station and a dessert station. Tickets for brunch can be purchased online. Reservations for brunch seatings are available at 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m., 1:, 1:30 and 2 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, (310) 494-7891, www.terranea.com.

Glendale