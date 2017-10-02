L.A. chefs raise money for victims of the recent hurricanes and Mexico earthquake

With the recent hurricanes, the flooding in Texas and the earthquakes in Mexico, many Los Angeles chefs have organized events and dinners to raise money for the thousands affected. Here’s a shortlist of what’s happening around town, and how you can help:

Some of the most lauded chefs in Los Angeles are coming together to host an event called L.A. Chefs Unite on the front lawn of Hotel Bel-Air on Wednesday to benefit the Global Giving Fund. The fund provides relief for those affected by the earthquake in Mexico and from hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria. Wolfgang Puck is hosting the benefit dinner alongside chefs Josef Centeno of Baco Mercat, P.Y.T. and Orsa and Winston; Jeremy Fox of Rustic Canyon; Josiah Citrin of Melisse; Roy Choi of POT; Suzanne Goin of Lucques; Nancy Silverton of Mozza; Michael Voltaggio of Inkwell; Pawan Mahendro of Badmaash and more.

“With the recent tragedies happening across the globe, it was important to my team and I that we give back in a meaningful and impactful way,” said Puck in a release. “My chef at Hotel Bel-Air, Hugo Bolanos, had the great idea of bringing the L.A. chef community together to cook a benefit dinner, so we are doing exactly that.”

The cost to attend is $500, with all proceeds going to the Global Giving Fund. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at wolfgangpuckbelair.tocktix.com/experience/12910.

701 Stone Canyon Rd., Los Angeles, (310) 472-1211.

More than 50 restaurants, bars and food trucks will donate proceeds from certain specials to Unidos Por Puerto Rico during the week of Oct. 7 to Oct. 14. The organization works to provide aid and support to those affected by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico. Some of the participating restaurants include 71 Above, P.Y.T., Trois Mec and Lucques. The full list of restaurants and bars can be found at www.LALovesPR.com.

Superba Food + Bread in Venice is hosting a hurricane relief dinner on Oct. 13. Proceeds from the six-course meal, cooked by chef Anthony Goodwin, will be donated to the Hurricane Harvey and Irma Hospitality Fund and the Banco de Alimentos Food Bank of Puerto Rico. The dinner will be served from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $125 and available for purchase online at www.superbafoodandbread.com/hurricane-event.

1900 S. Lincoln Blvd., Venice, (310) 907-5075.

Jenn.Harris@latimes.com

@Jenn_Harris_

