Frittatas, soups, salads, risotto and more ideas for asparagus, now in season

What's on the horizon: Those spring blossoms may be for more than just decoration. Edible flowers, such as delicate but peppery blossoming arugula and vibrant yellow broccoli rabe, work well in a variety of recipes, whether added at the last minute or used as a garnish. Check with the farmer to make sure the blossoms are indeed edible and grown for consumption, along with suggestions for using. New potatoes are also showing up.