Tarts, cocktails, gelato and more ideas for cherimoya, now in season

What's in season: Oddly-shaped and covered with a leathery green skin marked with large indentations, the mounds of cherimoya at the markets right now might at first glance look like prehistoric eggs, or even hand grenades. But the tropical fruit, also known as a "custard apple," is prized for its velvety texture and sweet flavor, with notes of banana, papaya and pineapple. The season for cherimoya, first planted in California in 1871, generally ranges from early through late spring.