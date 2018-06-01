Calabacitas, salads, relish and more ideas for zucchini and other summer squash, now in season

What's in season: Zucchini, one of the quintessential warm weather vegetables, and other summer squash are now filling market stands. There is a wide variety of summer squash beyond classic green zucchini: from softball-sized, white-green Eight Ball and stout Mexican zucchini, to yellow oblong Goldmine and small, flower-shaped Sunburst squash. Exterior colors range from a lighter grayish-green and vibrant shades of yellow-orange to almost black, with sizes varying from small and slender to massive squash well over a foot in length. The season runs through the hotter months of summer, tapering off as the weather cools in fall.