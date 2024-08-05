Diep Tran's Buttered Pasta With Dried Shrimp And Sake

Turn the sake-butter sauce heat back on to medium. Toss the pasta to thoroughly coat it in the sauce, about 2 minutes, then turn off the heat.

Add the lemon juice, the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter and 2 tablespoons of pasta water. Toss to gently melt the butter into the pasta. The pasta should be glossy, so if it looks a little dry, add another 1 to 2 tablespoons pasta water.