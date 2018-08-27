How to get the most out of your next beer flight

Try Hollywood’s craft beer capital Blue Palms Brewhouse, where you can pick anything off the list of 24 taps to construct your $11 custom flight, or Mikkeller Bar in South Park, where the $20 flight option is the best way to tackle one of the best beer lists in the city (and where you can actually end up with taster glasses that cost you less per ounce than a full pour). Mikkeller also offers special $15 flights on Monday and Tuesday evenings. At Brewport Tap House in El Segundo, you not only get to build your own flight, you get to pour it with a self-serve draft setup.