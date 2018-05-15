This new L.A. coffee shop puts an egg yolk in your cappuccino and makes jet-black lattes

Most of us stop in at the Joan's on Third on 3rd Street, or the location in Studio City, to grab lunch, a snack, ice cream and some cheese and wine for that dinner party later. Owner Joan McNamara knows this, but she'd like you to stay a little longer. In an attempt to bring in the dinner crowd, McNamara recently introduced fresh pasta and sauces to both Joan's locations. She enlisted the help of Dominick DiBartolomeo of Domenico's Foods, the popular farmers market stand known for its pasta, tapenades and pestos, to make the fresh pasta. He's supplying the restaurants with pappardelle, penne and linguine. McNamara is making the sauces for the pasta, including bolognese, arrabiata and mushroom cream. You can mix and match your pasta and sauces to create your favorite combination. The bowls of pasta are available to eat in the restaurants, or you can buy all the components separately and cook them at home. "I saw it as a need for families who don't know what they want to eat, or don't have time to make reservations," said McNamara on a recent visit. "It's easy, families can sit down and eat dinner or take it home to cook themselves." 8350 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 655-2285 | 12059 Ventura Place, Studio City, (818) 201-3900, joansonthird.com.