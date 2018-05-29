Suzanne Goin celebrates Lucques' 20-year anniversary with stellar guest chefs

If you like your chicken hot, you may have heard of the Nashville-based Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish. The restaurant is known for its spicy fried chicken, and it's coming to Los Angeles for the first time on June 10. Bolton's will be at the LAeats Pop Up Food Hall event at the Water Garden Campus in Santa Monica. In addition to Bolton's, the event will feature food from chef Eric Greenspan (Greenspan's Grilled Cheese), who will be making brisket sandwiches using meat smoked by Burt Bakman of Trudy's Underground Barbecue. New York City-based Urbani Truffles will be making truffle fries, and there will be iced coffee and nitro-cold brew from Califia Farms. More information and tickets are available at www.popupfoodhall.com. 1620 26th St., Santa Monica.