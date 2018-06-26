In the mood for tacos and fine wine? Details on this weekend's Baja Market L.A. festival

Make It Nice Hospitality Group owners Will Guidara and chef Daniel Humm (the duo behind Eleven Madison Park in NYC) are switching things up at their NoMad hotel and restaurants in downtown L.A. The two opened the mezzanine restaurant, lobby restaurant, lobby bar and coffee bar at the hotel, at the corner of Olive and 7th streets, five months ago. While the mezzanine restaurant is reserved for more formal dinners, the lobby restaurant downstairs served a more casual menu throughout the day. As of Friday, the mezzanine restaurant will transition to a private dining space and the lobby restaurant downstairs will have a new menu. The restaurants will close Wednesday and will reopen Friday as just the lobby restaurant and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.